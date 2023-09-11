DANZA LA-ND Comes to PJPAC This Weekend

The performance is on September 16, 2023.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

DANZA LA-ND Comes to PJPAC This Weekend

DANZA LA-ND comes to PJPAC this weekend. Get ready for an evening of dance magic at the Danza La-nd Studio Concert! Join in on September 16, 2023, at PJPAC, where talented students will light up the stage with their yearly performances.

From graceful ballet to energetic hip-hop, our students will showcase a variety of dance styles that will leave you amazed. Come witness their dedication and passion as they share stories through movement and music.

Don't miss out on this inspiring and joyful event. Book your tickets now and experience the artistry at Danza La-nd Studio Concert!

Presented by: La Danza Studio

Presented by: Kunst Dance Studio




