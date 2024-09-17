A HEN-MADE TALE, THE DANCE Comes to PJPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In 2022, the illustrated children’s book A Hen-Made Tale hit the shelves. Last year, it was adapted into a musical. Then this year, the National Library bought over 500 copies for distribution to its branches in all states. The requested follow-up is A Hen-Made Tale, the Dance.

This 60-minute dance filled with hens, roosters, and cats promises to be fun, fun, fun. The cats will be prowling, pouncing, and skulking in an attempt to thwart the hens. The hens will be prancing, pirouetting, leaping, high-kicking, fluttering and scampering in response. Of course, the roosters will strut, parade, and pose as if oblivious.

SYNOPSIS

The giant book on stage opens, a rooster crows and we are transported to an egg-producing farm. As a hen lays, she remarks, “Three hundred and sixty-five days, three hundred and sixty-five eggs,” and gives birth to the idea of a holiday for all from laying eggs. Of course, it’s a wonderful idea. But everyone has to agree, or some will end up fingers-licking good, next to mashed potatoes and coleslaw on a platter. So together, the hens hatch a plan that a certain group of farm animals do not like.

