2022 DANZE FANTASY TRIPLE BILL comes to PJPAC in December. Performances run 17-18 December 2022.

2022 Triple Bill will be featuring a mini 'Dance Festival' after a hiatus of more than 18 months due to the pandemic. Danze Fantasy is our common theme and the principals from the six schools are to choreograph a 30 minutes short story based on respective theme and we are all dancing with one intention and that is 'In Solidarity We Dance'.