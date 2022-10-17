Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

2022 DANZE FANTASY TRIPLE BILL Comes to PJPAC in December

Performances run 17-18 December 2022.

Register for Malaysia News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 17, 2022  
2022 DANZE FANTASY TRIPLE BILL Comes to PJPAC in December

2022 DANZE FANTASY TRIPLE BILL comes to PJPAC in December. Performances run 17-18 December 2022.

2022 Triple Bill will be featuring a mini 'Dance Festival' after a hiatus of more than 18 months due to the pandemic. Danze Fantasy is our common theme and the principals from the six schools are to choreograph a 30 minutes short story based on respective theme and we are all dancing with one intention and that is 'In Solidarity We Dance'.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


PJPAC Presents The Pointe & Music Gala Showcase This MonthPJPAC Presents The Pointe & Music Gala Showcase This Month
October 10, 2022

The Pointe & Music Gala Showcase presents and highlights our prestigious elite team winning dance pieces, famous classical repertoires such as Paquita, Swan Lake, Nutcracker and Le Corsaire. 
DIDI & FRIENDS Announced At Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS With The Malaysian Philharmonic OrchestraDIDI & FRIENDS Announced At Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS With The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra
September 28, 2022

Didi & Friends, Malaysia's most beloved cartoon characters will be gracing the Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP) stage with the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) in an exclusive one-day-only concert!
PJPAC Presents The Pointe & Music Gala Showcase Next MonthPJPAC Presents The Pointe & Music Gala Showcase Next Month
September 22, 2022

The Pointe & Music Gala Showcase presents and highlights our prestigious elite team winning dance pieces, famous classical repertoires such as Paquita, Swan Lake, Nutcracker and Le Corsaire. 
THE POWER OF SYSTEM Comes to PJPAC Next MonthTHE POWER OF SYSTEM Comes to PJPAC Next Month
September 16, 2022

The new generation of working in the future will focus on mutual achievement of not only things but also the people behind.
JIKEY Comes to PJPAC This MonthJIKEY Comes to PJPAC This Month
September 12, 2022

Teater Tradisional Jikey merupakan salah satu teater tradisional masyarakat Melayu yang sangat popular di negeri Kedah dan Perlis sekitar 1960 - an.  Di Thailand ia dikenali sebagai Likay Pa dan sangat popular di selatan Thailand di Satun dan Phuket.  Manakala di Kemboja di kenali sebagai Yike.  Jikey atau Likay diubah suai dari perkataan Parsi Sikir dan Arab kata Sikru ,  yang bermaksud membaca pujian atau zikir.