2022 DANZE FANTASY TRIPLE BILL Comes to PJPAC Next Month
Performances run 17-18 December 2022.
2022 DANZE FANTASY TRIPLE BILL comes to PJPAC in December. Performances run 17-18 December 2022.
2022 Triple Bill will be featuring a mini 'Dance Festival' after a hiatus of more than 18 months due to the pandemic. Danze Fantasy is our common theme and the principals from the six schools are to choreograph a 30 minutes short story based on respective theme and we are all dancing with one intention and that is 'In Solidarity We Dance'.
Programme :
Saturday the 17th @ 2pm :
The Infinity Stones
A Moments & Forever
If you Believe...
Saturday the 17th @ 7pm :
A Moments & Forever
Lost in Reverie
伟大的作品
Sunday the 18th @ 2pm :
伟大的作品
A Marvellous Time
The Infinity Stones
Sunday the 18th @ 7pm :
A Marvellous Time
If you Believe...
Lost in Reverie
Learn more at https://pjpac.com.my/event-details/?id=364
