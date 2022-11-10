Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

2022 DANZE FANTASY TRIPLE BILL Comes to PJPAC Next Month

Performances run 17-18 December 2022.

Nov. 10, 2022  
2022 Triple Bill will be featuring a mini 'Dance Festival' after a hiatus of more than 18 months due to the pandemic. Danze Fantasy is our common theme and the principals from the six schools are to choreograph a 30 minutes short story based on respective theme and we are all dancing with one intention and that is 'In Solidarity We Dance'.

Programme :

Saturday the 17th @ 2pm :

The Infinity Stones

A Moments & Forever

If you Believe...

Saturday the 17th @ 7pm :

A Moments & Forever

Lost in Reverie

伟大的作品

Sunday the 18th @ 2pm :

伟大的作品

A Marvellous Time

The Infinity Stones

Sunday the 18th @ 7pm :

A Marvellous Time

If you Believe...

Lost in Reverie

Learn more at https://pjpac.com.my/event-details/?id=364




