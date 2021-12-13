Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards; Ogunquit Playhouse's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Maine:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Elaine Bard - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Some Theatre Company 72%

Mariel Roy - MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Biddeford City Theater 28%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Kenny Ingram - JERSEY BOYS - MSMT 25%

Brandon Kelly - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 23%

James Gray - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 15%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Owain Milliken - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts 74%

Bonnie Grice - SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - Southampton cultural center 26%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Angie Stemp - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 23%

Dustin Cross - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 19%

Tristan Raines - JERSEY BOYS - MSMT 17%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Anna Fitzgerald & Marvin Merritt IV - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 42%

Joshua Chard - SISTER ROBERT ANNE'S CABARET CLASS - Lyric Music Theater 29%

Linda Sturdivant - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Biddeford City Theater 29%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Richard J Hinds - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 28%

Katie Barton and Ben Hope - RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 21%

Mark Martino - JERSEY BOYS - MSMT 19%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Elaine Bard - PUFFS! - Some Theatre Company 34%

Emma Hersey-Powers - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts 34%

Logan Bard - VENUS IN FUR - Some Theatre Com0any 11%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Anna Fitzgerald & Marvin Merritt IV - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 59%

Anna Fitzgerald & Marvin Merritt IV - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - ISLE Theater Company 41%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Debra Susi - ALMOST MAINE - Waterville Opera House 61%

Linda Sturdivant - MIS CAST CONCERT - Biddeford City Theater 39%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Anna Fitzgerald & Marvin Merritt IV - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 51%

Anna Fitzgerald & Marvin Merritt IV - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - ISLE Theater Company 49%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Elaine Bard - NO EXIT - Some Theatre Company 42%

Iain Odlin - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts 33%

Florence Cooley - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - City Theater, Biddeford 14%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Finn Bamber - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - ISLE Theater Company 24%

Jamie Grant - RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 19%

Richard Latta - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 18%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

52 BLUE - Gen Z. Productions 63%

SISTER ROBERT ANNE'S CABARET CLASS - Lyric Music Theater 37%

Best Musical (Professional)

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 24%

JERSEY BOYS - Maine State Music Theatre 22%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 18%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Molly Frantzen - SISTER ROBERT ANNE'S CABARET CLASS - Lyric Music Theatre 31%

Christina Gove - 52 BLUE - Gen Z. Productions 30%

Laney Fileo - 52 BLUE - Gen Z. Productions 30%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Megan Kane - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 18%

Zachary James - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Some Theatre Company 17%

Scott Moreau - RING OF FIRE - MSMT/PORTLAND STAGE 14%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Jake Sherburne - PUFFS - 2021 37%

Emma Hersey-Powers - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts 23%

Becky Adams - NO EXIT - Some Theatre Company 18%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Lyrica Marsh - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Some Theatre Company 35%

Anna Fitzgerald - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 29%

Katy England - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Some Theatre Company 15%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Anna Fitzgerald - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - ISLE Theater Company 51%

Marvin Merritt IV - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - ISLE Theater Company 49%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

PUFFS! - Some Theatre Company 47%

SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts 25%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Some Theatre Company 6%

Best Play (Professional)

DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 66%

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - ISLE Theater Company 34%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

PUFFS - Some Theatre Company 44%

SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts 20%

52 BLUE - Gen Z. Productions 18%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 22%

RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 17%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 16%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Steve Lupien - SISTER ROBERT ANNE'S CABARET CLASS - Lyric Music Theater 51%

Karl Carrigan - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - City Theater, Biddeford 49%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alexander Turanski - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 24%

Nate Bertone - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 20%

Anita Stewart and Ben Hope - RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 15%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Iain Odlin - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R. - Slemons Productions 68%

Cory Macgowan - SISTER ROBERT ANNE'S CABARET CLASS - Lyric Music Theater 32%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Kevin Heard - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 24%

Julie Ferrin - JERSEY BOYS - MSMT 21%

Kevin Heard - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 18%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Professional)

Lindsay Roberts - Ogunquit Playhouse 34%

Kyle Taylor Parker - Ogunquit Playhouse 28%

Diana Huey - Ogunquit Playhouse 20%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Will Burton - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 15%

Tyler McKenzie - JIMMY BUFFET'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 14%

Sam Wolf - JERSEY BOYS - MSMT 11%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Matthew Walton - NO EXIT - Some Theatre Company 27%

Dylan Kraekel - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R. - Slemons Productions 25%

Danny Gay - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Monmouth Community Players 13%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Marvin Merritt IV - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 32%

Quincy Lincoln - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 23%

Susannah Yezzi - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 19%