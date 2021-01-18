The Public Theatre's Annual Father-Daughter Valentine Ball Goes Virtual

The annual Father-Daughter Valentine Ball, which has sold out to more than 450 Lewiston/Auburn dads and daughters every year for the past 24 years, is reinventing itself in 2021 in order to continue the beloved tradition and provide a festive night of dancing, surprises, and fun for families.

This year's ball will be held virtually through a live event streaming platform on Saturday, February 13 from 6 to 7 pm.

An annual fundraiser for Lewiston's Public Theatre, the Valentine Ball raises much needed funds to bring live professional theater to Maine, delighting and inspiring audiences with life-affirming contemporary plays. This event also supports The Public Theatre's education and outreach programs. Throughout the pandemic, the Theatre has partnered with schools and libraries across Maine to bring the arts-in the form of creative readings, video performances, and live virtual theater classes-to kids at no cost.

This year, the event will take place in homes across the state, live streaming from attendees' Smart TV, tablet or computer. There will be music and dancing, raffle baskets, goodie bags for the girls, and a social wall for attendees to share photographs and connect.

The Valentine Ball is a wonderful and special community event that brings joy and people together. Tickets are $20 per father and daughter and $10 for each additional daughter. The first 125 ticket purchases will get early ticket access to the 2022 Father Daughter Valentine Ball, which everyone hopes will take place in person once again.

Tickets for the raffle baskets can be purchased online for $2 each or $15 for 10 tickets. There will be 10 raffle baskets: Artist Basket, Baking for Fun, Dad Treat Basket, Hair-tastic, Indoor Winter Fun, Outdoor Winter Fun, Two SPA Baskets, and Two Lots of Love Baskets.

For more information about the event, logistics, and to purchase tickets, visit the website at thepublictheatre.org.