Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Public Theatre Opens Its 32nd Season With MORNING AFTER GRACE, September 16

This hilarious and heartfelt comic-drama explores what it feels like to begin a new chapter in life and proves that getting older doesn't mean the end of living.

Register for Maine News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 31, 2022  

The Public Theatre opens its 32nd season on September 16 with Morning After Grace. a wonderful new comedy that every baby boomer on the planet is going to want to see!

"When we first read Morning After Grace, we laughed, we cried and we knew it would be the perfect fit for our audience", says director Janet Mitchko. "It's a refreshingly honest comedy for grown-ups, tackling real and meaningful issues like marriage, love, loss, sex, growing older, caring for aging parents and even medical marijuana munchies in a way that is both very, very funny and moving AND we have assembled a fabulous cast of veteran Broadway actors to bring it to life".

After flirting at a funeral, Abigail and Angus wake up the next morning under the same blanket! When a neighbor suddenly knocks on the door, all bets are off for a peaceful retirement. Filled with unexpected twists and delightful surprises, this hilarious and heartfelt comic-drama explores what it feels like to begin a new chapter in life and proves that getting older doesn't mean the end of living, loving or learning.

Playing the role of Angus is Kurt Zischke. Kurt last appeared at The Public Theatre as the father in John Cariani's Last Gas and has appeared on Broadway, Off-Broadway, in National Tours and over 100 regional theatre productions. Amy Tribbey plays the unexpected new love interest Abigail. Amy has appeared on Broadway in Gore Vidal's The Best Man, Off-Broadway in Talley's Folly at The Roundabout, and at numerous regional theatres throughout her illustrious career. Playing the role of Ollie, a retired professional baseball player and neighbor to Angus is Kevin Jackson. Kevin has appeared on Broadway in Fences, Topdog/Underdog, Mule Bone and Of Mice and Men.

The 55+ Florida community where the play takes place will be designed by Amber Callahan, lighting design by Kristof Janezic, costumes by Debra Susi and sound design by Scott O'Brien.

Morning After Grace is playing at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn's Professional Theatre, Sept 16 - 25. Thurs-Sat at 7:30pm, Sun at 2pm with an added matinee on Sat, Sept 24th at 3pm. Tickets: $25 Adults, $22 groups. Tickets can be purchased online at thepublictheatre.org or by calling 782-3200. The Theatre is located at 31 Maple St. Lewiston.





More Hot Stories For You


Sarah Bockel Will Lead Regional Premiere of BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical; Full Cast AnnouncedSarah Bockel Will Lead Regional Premiere of BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical; Full Cast Announced
August 31, 2022

Ogunquit Playhouse has announced casting for the Regional Premiere of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (September 15–October 30, 2022).
Monmouth Community Players to Present 2nd Annual MCP Shorts FestivalMonmouth Community Players to Present 2nd Annual MCP Shorts Festival
August 28, 2022

The Monmouth Community Players (MCP) are excited to present their 2nd Annual MCP Shorts Festival coming up September 9-11, 2022 in Anniversary Park in Auburn, ME.
The Public Theatre's 32nd Season Begins with MORNING AFTER GRACEThe Public Theatre's 32nd Season Begins with MORNING AFTER GRACE
August 26, 2022

The Public Theatre opens its 32nd season on Sept 16 with Morning After Grace, a hilarious and heartfelt new comedy that every Baby Boomer on the planet is going to want to see!
Mad Horse Theatre Announces 2022 - 2023 Season Featuring STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, QUILLS & MoreMad Horse Theatre Announces 2022 - 2023 Season Featuring STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, QUILLS & More
August 26, 2022

The 2022 - 2023 season at Mad Horse Theatre Company is filled with thought provoking, timely plays:  When We were Young and Unafraid  by Sarah Treem, Sept 29 - Oct 23; Straight White Men by Young Jean Lee, Nov 17 - Dec 11; Quills by Doug Wright, Feb 2- 26 and Dance Nation by Clare Barron, 4/20 -5/14. 
Colby Museum Exhibition The First To Focus On Artist Alex Katz's Collaborations With The Performing ArtsColby Museum Exhibition The First To Focus On Artist Alex Katz's Collaborations With The Performing Arts
August 18, 2022

Alex Katz: Theater and Dance is the first comprehensive museum exhibition of artist Alex Katz's highly collaborative and playful work with choreographers, dancers, and members of avant-garde theater ensembles.