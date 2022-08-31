The Public Theatre Opens Its 32nd Season With MORNING AFTER GRACE, September 16

The Public Theatre opens its 32nd season on September 16 with Morning After Grace. a wonderful new comedy that every baby boomer on the planet is going to want to see!

"When we first read Morning After Grace, we laughed, we cried and we knew it would be the perfect fit for our audience", says director Janet Mitchko. "It's a refreshingly honest comedy for grown-ups, tackling real and meaningful issues like marriage, love, loss, sex, growing older, caring for aging parents and even medical marijuana munchies in a way that is both very, very funny and moving AND we have assembled a fabulous cast of veteran Broadway actors to bring it to life".

After flirting at a funeral, Abigail and Angus wake up the next morning under the same blanket! When a neighbor suddenly knocks on the door, all bets are off for a peaceful retirement. Filled with unexpected twists and delightful surprises, this hilarious and heartfelt comic-drama explores what it feels like to begin a new chapter in life and proves that getting older doesn't mean the end of living, loving or learning.

Playing the role of Angus is Kurt Zischke. Kurt last appeared at The Public Theatre as the father in John Cariani's Last Gas and has appeared on Broadway, Off-Broadway, in National Tours and over 100 regional theatre productions. Amy Tribbey plays the unexpected new love interest Abigail. Amy has appeared on Broadway in Gore Vidal's The Best Man, Off-Broadway in Talley's Folly at The Roundabout, and at numerous regional theatres throughout her illustrious career. Playing the role of Ollie, a retired professional baseball player and neighbor to Angus is Kevin Jackson. Kevin has appeared on Broadway in Fences, Topdog/Underdog, Mule Bone and Of Mice and Men.

The 55+ Florida community where the play takes place will be designed by Amber Callahan, lighting design by Kristof Janezic, costumes by Debra Susi and sound design by Scott O'Brien.

Morning After Grace is playing at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn's Professional Theatre, Sept 16 - 25. Thurs-Sat at 7:30pm, Sun at 2pm with an added matinee on Sat, Sept 24th at 3pm. Tickets: $25 Adults, $22 groups. Tickets can be purchased online at thepublictheatre.org or by calling 782-3200. The Theatre is located at 31 Maple St. Lewiston.