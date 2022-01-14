The Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center Receives $500,000 Matching Donation From Anonymous Donor

The Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center has received an anonymous donation of up to $500,000, Fox23 reports. The Gardiner theatre will use the money to help complete a renovation project. This is a matching gift donation, which means the donor will match any money donated by the public, up to $500,000.

With the money, plans are underway to revamp and re-open the 400-seat upper theater, which would allow for larger audiences than the current 125-seat lower theater.

"This is a lovely Main Street, it's got a lot of great shops and businesses and restaurants, but to have something that's going to pull in 400 people regularly to this downtown, it'll be a huge economic bump and we're excited to be a part of that," said Johnson Hall Executive Artistic Director Michael Miclon said.

Construction is set to begin at the start of April.

Johnson Hall got its start in 1864 when owner Benjamin Johnson was determined to convert his modest livery stable into a performance hall that would attract patrons from all around the area. From concerts to speakers, masquerades to graduations, and even roller skating, Johnson Hall has hosted a variety of events and performances during its storied time. Over 150 years later, Johnson Hall still does just that.

The first-floor theater has now been renovated into an accessible 117-seat performance space, where year-round live professional music and art programs are presented for all ages. Staff conduct tours of the building during regular hours (Tuesday-Friday, noon-3:00 pm). Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center welcomes you to explore our website, to learn more about our building and our programs.