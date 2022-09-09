Successful Comic And Filmmaker Returns To Husson University To Kickoff Gracie Theatre's 11th Season

Ray Harrington, a 2010 New England School of Communications (NESCom) at Husson University graduate and Kittery, Maine native, returns to his alma mater on Saturday to kick off Husson's homecoming and the Gracie Theatre's 11th season. The season is sponsored, in part, by Bangor Savings Bank.

"Having a highly successful and talented graduate like Ray perform at Homecoming is an opportunity we couldn't pass up," said Jeri Misler, managing artistic director of the Gracie Theatre. "Husson is proud of Ray's global success, and excited to welcome him back!"

While he was a NESCom student, Ray completed degrees in radio broadcasting and marketing communications. This was also the time when he began his stand-up career.

"Some friends signed me up for an open mic night at the G. Peirce Webber Campus Center," recalled Harrington. "During my last year at Husson, Bob Marley was performing at The Gracie and he asked me to open for him. That was my first theater show. I have a real sense of coming home to Husson with this performance."

Harrington is an infectiously charming comedian who performs across the globe. He's been seen on Conan, Hulu, ABC, FOX, TBS, and SBS Australia. Harrington's also been heard on nationally syndicated radio on Sirius XM. In addition, he was named "Best Comedian" by the Providence Phoenix, was a finalist in the Boston Comedy Festival, and was invited to host the International Filmapalooza Awards in Hollywood.

Harrington's best known for presenting hilariously irreverent material and his marvelous improvisational riffing that embraces the uncomfortable and the absurd. In addition to performing his comedy live, he has recorded several albums. His first album entitled, "The Worst Is Over," from Stand Up! Records, debuted at the top of the comedy charts on Amazon and iTunes. His latest album, "Overwhelmed," debuted at Number 1 on Amazon and at the top of the Billboard Comedy Charts.

Harrington met his wife and fellow Husson alum, Kaleena while he was a student. Kaleena was a resident director at one of the dormitories as well as the Student Activities Director at the time. "It's beautiful AND scary when I think about how much of me came from that campus," recalled Harrington. "I genuinely enjoyed so many of my classes and teachers, but it was this other side that I never expected. I left Husson and NESCom with an idea of what I wanted my life to be like and the person I wanted to spend it with. I feel so lucky and hope that other students I went to school with, students who are on campus now, and future students will all have the opportunity to experience something similar."

Fellow comic, Rafi Gonzalez, will also be on the bill with Harrington. Gonzalez is a stand-up comedian from Puerto Rico known for his conversational style. His material focuses on his experiences with American culture. After headlining at major comedy clubs and garnering millions of views on social media, Gonzalez has developed a strong regional following in the New England area and along the east coast. He was featured in a video produced by HBO MAX about the 2021 Ha Comedy Festival in San Antonio, Texas.

This PG-13 comedy event will be at Husson University's Gracie Theatre at 1 College Circle in Bangor, Maine on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to this evening of comedy range from $22.50 - $30.00 and are available online at GracieTheatre.com or by calling the theatre's box office at 207-941-7888.

For patrons who would like to put together a customized package of multiple shows, The Gracie's "You Pick 4" season tickets includes premium seats for at least four shows of your choice at a special discount price. The premium seats located in the orchestra section are available for a limited time. Patrons can purchase tickets for the "You Pick 4" plan now through February 23.

Single tickets range from $20.00 - $47.50 depending on the show and the seat. Ticket prices vary depending on the show. Multiple show purchases using the "You Pick 4" discount will reduce the overall cost by 20%.

The Gracie Theatre, in a collaboration between artists, students, and university constituents, is an intimate and inviting performing arts facility that provides hands-on experiential learning and technical support services for the Husson University community through a combination of diverse cultural programming and community engagement. Learn more about the Gracie Theatre and upcoming shows at GracieTheatre.com.

