Spotlight: MATILDA at The Waterville Opera House

The children are “revolting” in the Waterville Opera House’s production of Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical. Performances run April 25 + 26 and May 2 at 7:30pm, with matinees April 27, and May 3 + 4 at 2pm.

In this Tony-winning musical adaptation of the beloved novel, downtrodden little girl Matilda uses her courage and cleverness—and newfound psychic powers—to rally her classmates against their tyrannical headmistress Miss Trunchbull, who hates children and just loves to punish those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has wit and resolve in equal measure, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, Matilda the Musical is a captivating masterpiece. Children and adults alike will be delighted by the story of a special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is sponsored by Amici's Cucina and Marie Cormier.

Tickets: $36–$38.

Prices include a per ticket handling fee. A portion of all ticket fees are designated to support the Youth Arts Access Fund. Tickets are nonrefundable.

This event is eligible for the Youth Arts Access Fund. ASL interpreted performance on April 27, 2025. Seats marked "L" (orchestra right) have an excellent sightline to the interpreter(s).

Comments