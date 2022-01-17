Snowlion Repertory Company to Present World Premiere of THINK YOU MIGHT BE WRONG

Snowlion Repertory Company has announced the world premiere production of the new one-man show Think You Might Be Wrong by and starring Chris Newcomb and running March 2 though 6 at the Footlights Theater in Falmouth.

Under the sure guidance of Master Storyteller Chris Newcomb, Think You Might Be Wrong explores, through the telling of tales that are sometimes comic, sometimes comically painful, the ways in which we are perhaps wrong in our thinking, maybe right in our actions, or vice versa. We can even be wrong about being wrong! This new play aims to make you think twice, or even thrice, about everything you think you believe, and when that happens, a certain open-minded magic unfolds.

Think You Might Be Wrong was written by Chris Newcomb and developed with Snowlion Rep. The production will be directed by Al D'Andrea.

Think You Might Be Wrong will have six performances as follows:

Wednesday March 2 at 7:00 pm

Thursday March 3 at 7:00 pm

Friday March 4 at 7:00 pm

Saturday March 5 at 2 pm and 7 pm

Sunday March 6 at 2 pm

Performances are at the Footlights Theater, 190 U.S. 1 in Falmouth. Tickets are $20 and seats can be reserved by calling (207) 747-5434 or emailing footlightsinfo@aol.com. Ticket purchases must be made at the door (cash preferred, check/credit card accepted). Proof of vaccination is required, no exceptions. Masks must be worn inside Footlights Theater.