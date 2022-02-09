Royal Family Productions And Monmouth Community Players Presents COVID SUX A Brand New Original Musical Parody!

NYC's Royal Family Productions, a theatre company known for its innovative productions and development of new original work, continues to bring quality family theatre to Maine. For this production, they are pleased to have combined their talents with Monmouth Community Players.

Chris Henry and Mark Falconer have written a brand-new original musical comedy about the pandemic featuring parodies of hit Broadway songs from shows like Wicked, Hamilton, Chicago, and Annie.

This show is directed by Chris Henry with Danny Gay and features choreography by Emily Anne Davis. This production will take place at Cumston Hall, located at 796 Main Street in Monmouth, ME. Tickets are $20 for general admission with $100 preferred seating and $250 VIP tickets. Tickets need to be purchased in advance by visiting www.RoyalFamilyProductions.org.

Following COVID Protection guidelines, the audience is required to provide proof of vaccination and remain masked throughout the performance.