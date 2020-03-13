Public Theatre Caps Attendance For Upcoming Performances; Announces Safety Precautions

The Public Theatre has announced that it will be capping attendance for upcoming performances. In addition the company has announced health and safety precautions it will implement going forward.

Read the statement below:

The health and safety of our staff, audiences, and artists is of the utmost importance to us at The Public Theatre. We are monitoring and evaluating this situation on a daily basis and following the recommendations of the Maine Center for Disease Control. Please watch for updates on our website and social media streams.



Based on their recommendations we are taking the following precautions:



Based on the recommended postponement of indoor group gatherings of 250 or more for the next 30 days, we will be capping attendance at all performances to stay below this range.



Unless otherwise directed by public health officials, all performances, will go on as scheduled. If there are cancellations or changes to our schedule, we will notify all ticketholders by email at least 2 hours before the performance. Additionally, cancellation notices will be posted on our website, social media channels and outgoing voicemail.



In keeping with our commitment to customer service and our flexible exchange policies, we are happy to work with any patrons who cannot attend or feel uncomfortable attending their designated performance. We are relaxing our exchange policies and will work with you to find a suitable alternative. Please note exchanges cannot be made after a performance has taken place.





What we are doing:



** We have increased all janitorial services, including the frequency and level of cleaning of the public spaces in our theatres.



** All armrests are being disinfected before every performance



** We will not recycle playbills that have been handled by patrons.



** Changes in our concession service will reduce handling of food and containers.



Please leave your refillable "Theatre Cups" at home. We will be not be charging for the plastic cups provided.



What you can do:



** We recommend that anyone not feeling well stay at home.



** If you have had recent close contact with anyone exhibiting cold and flu symptoms, it is recommended that you stay at home.



** If someone in the theatre is presenting symptoms, they will be respectfully asked to leave the premises.



** We encourage all patrons, as well as our own staff and artists, to take the standard precautions, including frequent and thorough handwashing to prevent the spread of any flu-like illness.



** Signs regarding proper hygiene practices have been placed in all restrooms





