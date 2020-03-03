Popular Rock Musical SPRING AWAKENING Opens At UM This Month

The University of Montana School of Theatre and Dance, in co-production with the School of Music, will perform the popular rock musical "Spring Awakening" this month.

"Spring Awakening" is directed by UM Professor and interim Dean of the College of the Arts and Media John Kenneth DeBoer. It runs at 7:30 p.m. March 4-6, as well as 2 p.m. March 7-8 and 15. All performances take place in the Masquer Theatre in UM's Performing Arts and Radio/Television Center.

General admission tickets cost $20, while senior and student tickets cost $16. Admission for children 12 and under is $10. Call the UMArts Box Office at 406-243-4581 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for tickets or order online at http://www.umt.edu/umarts/theatredance/.

Lush melodies, incisive lyrics and the tribulations of coming-of-age intertwine in this Tony Award-winning musical by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater. Based on a famously provocative 1891 German drama, the plot follows a group of small-town teenagers as they struggle with the urges hormones have thrust upon them in the midst of a repressive society.

Much more than just an exploration of sex, violence and rock 'n roll, "Spring Awakening" is a landmark production that harnesses all the passion and tragedy of adolescence using a powerful alt-rock aesthetic.

A complete schedule of UM School of Theatre & Dance productions for the academic year is online at http://www.umt.edu/umarts/theatredance/Season/19-20-season.php.

AUDIENCE ADVISORY: "Spring Awakening" is recommended for mature audiences due to violence and sexually explicit themes and content





