Penobscot Closed Through April 6; Raising Funds for Streamed Performance of LUMBERJACKS IN LOVE

Dear Theatre Lovers,

Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, and based on recommendations from federal, state, and city governments, and for the health and safety of our patrons and staff, we are taking a brief hiatus from today, March 20th, through April 6th and our box office will be closed. Please watch our website and Facebook page for updates.

But have no fear...!

If there was ever a time to flex our creative muscle, it's NOW, and have we got a whopper of a great idea! The show WILL go on! Here's how we can help each other...

As some of you already know, we have been given a dollar-for-dollar match challenge for up to $25,000. We have raised almost $10,000 toward this goal, but we still need help to cross the finish line. If we can raise another $15,000 by the time we return to the theatre on April 6th, we will be treating all of YOU to a streamed performance of 2018's Lumberjacks In Love, a wildly hilarious musical about a group of burly men longing for love and a hot bath in the Maine woods!

Go to penobscottheatre.org/donate to give online

text OPERA100 to 56-512 to give by cell

mail your checks made out to Penobscot Theatre Company to 131 Main St., Bangor, ME 04401.



Please be patient and kind with each other as we navigate this new chapter together. Be well, friends.

See you at the theatre!

Sincerely, Penobscot Theatre Company





