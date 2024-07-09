Ogunquit's Leavitt's Theatre Rings In Its 99th Season BURLESQUE BEYOND THE BEACH!

Burlesque Beyond the Beach returns to The Leavitt Theatre June 1, July 19 and August 31, 2024.
Burlesque Beyond the Beach returns to The Leavitt Theatre June 1, July 19 and August 31, 2024.
Reverend Legs Malone, the Minister with the 34.5 Inch Inseam is bringing her critically acclaimed burlesque and drag show back to Ogunquit's historic Leavitt Theatre. Celebrating its 99th season, the Leavitt is home to unique live entertainment and Rev. Malone's unique and titillating show. Enjoy award-winning cocktails and dinner before and during the show!
Starring New York legends Peekaboo Pointe, The Maine Attraction, Tansy, Fem Appeal, Pinkie Special, and GiGi Holiday alongside Maine's own GiGi Gabor (Curbside Queens), Vivian Vice, Creme de la Phlegm, Ray Sunshine, Curly Casino and more! Hosted and produced by Rev. Legs Malone.
"I can't imagine a better home for Burlesque Beyond the Beach," says Malone. "The theater is gorgeous, the stage huge, and the drinks and food are only surpassed by the wonderful and hard working staff." Originally from New York City, Malone relocated to Maine in the early days of the pandemic. She quickly fell in love with the burlesque and drag scene in the Pine Tree State. She is proud to be contributing to the diverse and storied entertainment in Ogunquit for the 2024 season.
July 19th
Cast includes:
Pinkie Special (NYC)
Pepper Grinds (Cape Cod)
Chartreuse Money
Tasha Tektite
Moxie Sazerac
August 31st
Cast includes:
Fem Appeal
GiGI Holiday
Francine
GiGi Gabor
Creme dela Phlegm
Curly Casino
Doors 7 | Show 8p-10p
General Admission $27 | VIP $35
18+
Leavitt Theatre
259 Main Street
Ogunquit, ME, 03907
Ticket Link:
Tickets can be purchased online at www.leavittheatre.com/entertainment
Videos