Maine State Music Theatre and The Public Theatre Announce Partnership to Bring Musical to Androscoggin County

This June, Maine State Music Theatre (MSMT) in Brunswick and The Public Theatre (TPT) in Lewiston will combine their artistic talents and produce a musical The Public Theatre stage.

Last summer, the two theatres partnered together for the first time to bring Grease the Musical to the stage. Playing to sold out houses, over 4,500 people saw the show.

This summer they will partner once again to produce the longest running off-Broadway revue in history, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. The show will run June 17 - 29, 2020 and will broaden the offerings for The Public Theatre, which does not typically present musicals, and allow Maine State Music Theatre to expand its reach into the Lewiston/Auburn area.

The hilarious musical looks at love in all its forms: dating, mating, marriage, parenthood and even pick-up techniques of the geriatric set. Filled with catchy, clever songs including "Always a Bridesmaid," (about a closet full of ugly bridesmaid dresses), "The Baby Song" (about a new father who can't stop speaking in baby talk), "On the Highway of Love" (about a henpecked hubby who comes into his own when he gets behind a wheel), and "Marriage Tango" (about two bone-weary parents who attempt to find time for sex), this witty, fun and insightful musical will leave audiences feeling, "This is my life!".

Performances will take place at The Public Theatre, 31 Maple Street, Lewiston, Maine. Tickets are available now at The Public Theatre at www.thepublictheatre.org or 207-782-3200 or at Maine State Music Theatre at www.msmt.org or 207-725-8769.





