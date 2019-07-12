Maine State Music Theatre Puts On Their Sunday Clothes With HELLO, DOLLY!

Maine State Music Theatre is going to Yonkers for its third show of the season, Hello, Dolly! from July 17 - August 3.

Hello Dolly!, the blockbuster Broadway hit, bursts with humor, romance, high-energy dancing, and some of the greatest songs in musical theater history. The musical follows the romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallagher Levi (a strong-willed matchmaker), as she travels to New York to find a match for the miserly "well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder. The show's memorable songs include "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," "Ribbons Down My Back," "Before the Parade Passes By," "Hello, Dolly!," "Elegance," and "It Only Takes a Moment."

The cast stars Charis Leos as Dolly Levi (MSMT: Always, Patsy Cline; Guys and Dolls; Gypsy), David Girolmo as Horace Vandergelder (Broadway: War Paint; Candide), Lauren Blackman as Irene Molloy (Broadway: Anastasia; National Tour: Hello, Dolly!), Matt Gibson as Cornelius (Broadway: Gypsy), Tara Lynn Steele as Ermengarde (MSMT:Chamberlain, Footloose; Seven Brides for Seven Brothers), Michael Nigro as Barnaby (Film/TV: NBC's Sound of Music Live), Dori Waymer as Minnie Fay (Fireside Theatre's The Little Mermaid).

The ensemble cast includes Tyler Johnson-Campion, Susan Cella, Lani Corson, Michael Peter Deeb, Joseph Ryan Harrington, Janaye McAlpine, Jason Simon, Michael Ivan Carrier, Stevie Ann Mack, Victoria Madden, Michael Olaribigbe, Jane Abernethy, Glenn Anderson, Alicia Babin, Katie Brnjac, Jonathan Bryant, Diego Cortes, Nicole Fava, Liv Nurmi, Collins Rush, Robert Avery Wilson.

The show is directed by Donna Drake (Broadway: A Chorus Line; Sophisticated Ladies;Woman of the Year), and choreographed by Rhonda Miller. Jason Wetzel is Music Director; Charles S. Kading is Scenic Designer; Jesse Klug is Lighting Designer; Shannon Slaton is Sound Designer; Ryan Moller is Costume Designer; Gerard James Kellyis Wigs Designer; Mark Johnson is Stage Manager.

Maine State Music Theatre's 2019 Season is sponsored by Highland Green, OceanView at Falmouth and Cumberland Crossing. Hello, Dolly!is sponsored by Mid Coast Hospital, L.L. Bean, and Hub International.

Tickets are available online at www.msmt.org, over the phone at (207) 725-8769. Performances are held at the Pickard Theater at 1 Bath Road, Brunswick.





