Maine Arts Commission Receives $426,800 in Pandemic Relief

Centralmaine.com has reported that The National Endowment for the Arts gave $426,800 to the Maine Arts Commission to deliver to arts organizations in Maine to help with pandemic relief.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, said in a statement: "This federal support will deliver much-needed relief to Maine's world-class arts community as it faces this unprecedented challenge,"

David Greenham, chairman of the commission, said that the money would be distributed through the commission's grant process. "The other major concern, of course, is individual artists, and this funding for the most part is restricted to organizations," he wrote in an email.

