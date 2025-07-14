MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B to Open At Theater At Monmouth

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theater at Monmouth's 56th season will continue with Kate Hamill's Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B. An Irreverent, darkly comic, modern take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous sleuth and sidekick. It's a Modern-day Baker Street where the manic, razor-sharp genius Holmes, and recuperating American divorcée Watson, tumble from caper to caper. But when the quasi-dysfunctional, female Odd-Couple, mystery solving duo come face to face with a villain who has all the answers and is always one step ahead, uproarious adventure, high-stake hijinks, and non-stop laughter are imminent. Crack the case Thursday, July 17th at 7:30 p.m. through Friday, August 22nd including matinee and evening performances both weekdays and weekends.

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B features A.J. Baldwin* as Ms. Joan Watson, James Noel Hoban* as Lestrade/Elliot Munk/Others, Amber McNew* as Ms. Sherlock Holmes, Ethan Shaw as Pizza Boy/Additional Voices/Understudy, and Jazmin Wilkins as Irene Adler/Mrs. Hudson/Others. Directed by Dawn McAndrews, Lighting Design by Jim Alexander, Scenic Design by Germán Cárdenas Alaminos, Props Supervision by Cynthia Davis, Costume Design by Michelle Handley, Intimacy Direction by Hannah Levine, Wardrobe and Wig Supervision by Adriaen Shi, Sound Design by Rew Tippin, and Fight Direction by Sally Wood; with Stage Management by Rayne Barrett*, Assistant Stage Management by Mikayla Burse, and Ethan Shaw serving as Fight Captain.

Performance Calendar: PREVIEW 7/17 at 7:30 p.m.; OPENING 7/18 at 7:30 p.m.; additional performance dates 7/26, 8/7, 8/17, & 8/20 at 1:00 p.m; 8/2, 8/9, 8/14, & 8/22 at 7:30 p.m.

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B is presented through special arrangement with TRW PLAYS 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.trwplays.com

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B is Sponsored by Robert & Cynthia McGuire.

Audience Engagement Programs

Post-Performance Discussions. Join us on select weekend matinee performances for Post-Performance Discussions with the cast and creative team. Discuss the critical historical, artistic, and cultural perspectives of the worlds of each individual play. Post-Performance Discussion will take place on the following dates: Sunday, August 3rd for Twelfth Night, Saturday, August 9th for The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged, Sunday, August 10th for Cymbeline, and Sunday, August 17th for Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B.

