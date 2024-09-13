MANHATTAN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL To Screen at The Public Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Public Theatre will host the 27th Annual MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival on September 27 and 28 at 7:00pm.

This year's MANHATTAN SHORT films hail from ten countries with films from Australia, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, Ukraine and USA. This year's Final Ten Films represent the best short films from hundreds of submissions from scores of countries received by MANHATTAN SHORT for 2024, a testimony to the enduring vibrancy and creativity of short films worldwide. This year's finalists include The Talent (United Kingdom), I'm Not a Robot (The Netherlands), Mother (Ukraine), Dovecote (Italy), Pathological (USA), Alarms (France), Favourites (Australia), The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Croatia, Bulgaria, France), Room Taken (Ireland) and Jane Austen's Period Drama (USA).

What makes the Manhattan Short Film Festival so special is the diversity of the films from around the world, and the fact that the audience determines the winners. Every person watching this global film festival will get a ballot to determine the Best Film and Best Actor awards, so this is your chance to play “film critic!”

All Finalists become Oscar-qualified, meaning they will be automatically eligible for an Academy Award nomination by screening for a week in Hollywood in the county of Los Angeles. After winning the Bronze Medal at the 2015 Manhattan Short Film Festival, “Bear Story” won the 2016 Oscar for Animated Short Film.

The Manhattan Short Film Festival will be shown at The Public Theatre on Friday, September 27 and 28 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $15, general admission. For tickets visit ThePublicTheatre.org or call 782-3200. The Public Theatre is located at 31 Maple Street in Downtown, Lewiston.

