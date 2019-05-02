JERSEY BOYS To Open Ogunquit Playhouse 87th Season

The Ogunquit Playhouse 2019 season kicks off with Jersey Boys! The multi-Tony Award-winning, international sensation that performed to sold-out houses during its run in 2018, is back by popular demand May 15 through June 15. The cast that BroadwayWorld exclaimed to be "the closest you'll ever get to having seen Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons," also returns to the Ogunquit stage - Jonathan Mousset (Frankie Valli), Matt Magnusson (Tommy DeVito), Andy Christopher (Bob Gaudio), and Matthew Amira (Nick Massi).

Follow the incredible story of four guys bound by One Dream, who worked their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Jersey Boys takes audiences on an exhilarating journey with the electrifying performances of the golden greats that took these hometown boys from Jersey all the way to the top of the charts: "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Dawn," "My Eyes Adored You," and many more. If you missed it last year, don't miss your chance to see this blockbuster show - you're sure to leave exclaiming, "Oh, What a Night!"

Individual tickets are on sale now. Preview performances start at $36 and economy seats start at $51 each. To learn more about becoming a Playhouse member, or to purchase tickets and gift cards, visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org or call the Ogunquit Playhouse Box Office at 207-646-5511

Starring as Frankie Valli, lead vocalist of The Four Seasons is Jonathan Mousset. His phenomenal performance, falsetto, and range was described as astounding by the Portland Press Herald last season. Mr. Mousset has performed in many regional theatres across the U.S. in such shows as Newsies, In the Heights, and Godspell. He has also performed in concerts at New York City venues including 54 Below, the Times Center, and the Town Hall. Matt Magnusson returns to play charming bad-boy Tommy DeVito, the lead guitar player of The Four Seasons, who serves as the show's primary narrator and founding member of the band. Mr. Magnusson has numerous regional theatre credits including Grease, Spring Awakening, American Idiot, and Ring of Fire.

Reprising his role from last season as Bob Gaudio, the sensible and poised songwriter behind The Four Seasons is Andy Christopher. He has performed as Buddy Holly in the National Tour of Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story and in many regional theatres across the U.S. including Bucks County Playhouse, Flat Rock Playhouse, West Virginia Public Theatre, The Muny, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Great Lakes CFA, Fulton Theatre, Maine State Music Theatre, Casa Mañana, and the Ogunquit Playhouse where he got his start in 2012. Matthew Amira also returns to the Playhouse after his highly regarded portrayal of The Four Seasons bassist Nick Massi. Mr. Amira also performed at the Ogunquit Playhouse in the 2016 production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. His many regional theatre credits include Madame Defarge, She Loves Me, Fiddler on the Roof, and South Pacific among others.

Joining the ensemble of Jersey Boys is Joel D. Bauman, Neal Benari, Andrew Berlin, Will Boyajian, Kris Coleman, Caroline Iliff, Tommy Martinez, Colin Campbell McAdoo, Hillary Porter, Bailey Purvis, John Snow, and Doug Storm.

The Ogunquit Playhouse production will once again be helmed by Award-winning director, writer and producer Holly-Anne Palmer. Ms. Palmer is the lead Producer and Creative Director of the global hits Wine Lovers the Musical, PROHIBITION, and Holiday Happy Hour. She has numerous Broadway credits including Jersey Boys, Billy Crystal's 700 Sundays, Bring It On: The Musical, Dracula, Walking With Dinosaurs, and Cover Girls. Her many Off-Broadway and regional credits include the 25th Anniversary Production of Steel Magnolias at Le Petit Theatre, Gentleman's Wish and Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? at Barrow Group, Platforms at TASC, Autophobia at Ars Nova, Inventing Avi Aviv at Abingdon Theatre, Oklahoma! for the Reagle Players, and for the Ogunquit Playhouse 2009 production of All Shook Up starring Sally Struthers.

Jacob Yates joins the creative team as Music Director for Jersey Boys. He most recently appeared on Broadway as the Associate Conductor/Cellist for Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken's Christmas Show at the Imperial Theater but has also been heard in the orchestra pits of Wicked, Les Misérables, and Spring Awakening. In New York City Jacob can often be seen performing at 54 Below, Rockwood Music Hall, and Off-Broadway.

Returning to the Ogunquit Playhouse as Jersey Boys Choreographer is Gerry McIntyre. He also choreographed the Ogunquit production of Priscilla: Queen of the Desert in 2016, as well as 9 to 5 in 2012. In addition, Mr. McIntyre was the Director/Choreographer for the Ogunquit Production of Chicago in 2010. Off-Broadway he has worked on many productions including Hallelujah Baby!, Ain't Misbehavin', Once On This Island, and the National Tour of Dreamgirls. Mr. McIntyre is the choreographer of the hit Off-Broadway show, Spamilton.

Scenic Design for Jersey Boys is by Adam Koch. His previous set designs for the Ogunquit Playhouse include Jersey Boys, 2017's Mamma Mia! and Heartbreak Hotel and 2015's Sister Act and Saturday Night Fever. Mr. Koch was nominated for Best Scenic Design by the IRNE Awards for the 2016 Ogunquit Playhouse production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. He has worked for numerous regional theatres including Signature Theatre, Serenbe Playhouse, Ford's Theatre, Goodspeed Musicals, Paper Mill Playhouse, and Portland Stage, among many others.

Joining the Jersey Boys creative team as Costume Designer is Tristan Raines. His costume design credits include New York Pops Christmas Concert at Carnegie Hall in 2015 and 2016, Would You Still Love Me If, Stalking the Bogeyman, and Bare at New World Stages, Moving Light at New York Theatre Ballet, and Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus, for both New World Stages and the National Tour. He has also created costume designs for The MUNY productions of Jesus Christ Superstar, Singing in the Rain, and Meet Me in St. Louis. Wig/Hair and Makeup Design for Jersey Boys is by Leah Loukas. Ms. Loukas has designed for numerous Broadway productions including Escape to Margaritaville, Time and the Conways, Marvin's Room, American Idiot, On the Town, A Night with Janis Joplin, and Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. She has created wig designs for both Off-Broadway and regional theatres including Paper Mill Playhouse, Dallas Theater Center, La Jolla Playhouse, The Muny and NYC's Signature Theatre.

Sound Designer for Jersey Boys is Kevin Heard, returning for his sixth season at the Ogunquit Playhouse, after designing for Oklahoma!, An American in Paris, Grumpy Old Men the Musical, and Jersey Boys last season, and Mamma Mia! and Ragtime in 2017. Mr. Heard recently received an IRNE (Independent Reviewers of New England) Award for his Sound Design on Ragtime. Mr. Heard has been Associate Sound Designer for All the Way, The Cherry Orchard, The Country House, and Sylvia, on Broadway, as well as for the international tours of Fun Home, Kinky Boots, and Matilda. Lighting design for Jersey Boys is by Ogunquit Playhouse Resident Lighting Designer, Richard Latta. Mr. Latta has created the lighting design for dozens of Ogunquit productions, including most recently, Grumpy Old Men the Musical, An American in Paris, Oklahoma!, Mamma Mia!, Bullets Over Broadway, Ragtime, Heartbreak Hotel, From Here to Eternity, Anything Goes, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame for which he received an IRNE Award nomination for Best Lighting Design. Casting for the Ogunquit Playhouse production of Jersey Boys is by Anthony C. Daniel.

Following Jersey Boys, the 2019 season continues with the ultimate tap-dancing, show-biz musical sensation, 42nd Street on stage June 19 through July 13 and featuring Emmy Award-winner Sally Struthers. Decadent nightlife meets dangerous times at Berlin's alluring Kit Kat Klub in Cabaret, on stage July 17 through August 10. The exotic Orient Express hurtles down the tracks... to a murder! Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express hits the stage August 14 through August 31 with a train full of suspects and an alibi for each one. Closing out the season is a Tony Award-winning, smash hit musical that will run from September 18 through October 27, to be announced on May 13.





