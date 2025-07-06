Interview: MSMT Panel Celebrates the Comedy of TOOTSIE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MSMT’s second Peek Behind the Curtain panel gathered on July 2, 2025, at Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick to discuss the phenomenon of the theatre’s second main stage show this season, the hilarious and touching comedy, TOOTSIE. Participating in the hour-long conversation were stars of the production, together with MSMT Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark and BWW moderator Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold.



Among the panelists were a Dan DeLuca (National Tour NEWSIES, Regional Premiere of TOOTSIE/Ogunquit Playhouse), who portrays the protagonist Michael/Dorothy; Jen Cody (Broadway SHREK, GREASE, SEUSSICAL), who plays his zany actress friend Sandy; and Nathan Cockroft (GREASE, JERSEY BOYS, CHICAGO), who assumes the role of Ron Carlisle, director/choreographer of TOOTSIE’s play-within-the-play.

The conversation explored the comedic elements of the musical and its characters, the permutations TOOTSIE’s script has experienced over the years, the portrait of an actor’s life which the musical draws, as well as the arcs the characters experience and the lessons they learn.

In a lively, funny, and articulate exchange of views, here are some of the most salient observations from the conversation:

Curt Dale Clark

“TOOTSIE is one of the funniest shows ever to play at the Pickard. I think the current script has found a way to keep the funny and the socially conscious elements. Add to that what these amazing actors bring to their roles with their ability to breathe together and create an ebb and flow, and you have perfect timing.”

“TOOTSIE is a kind of valentine to an actor’s life. Julie’s line to Michael at the end of the show where she says, ‘You risked it all for what you wanted. I know what that takes” really sums up an actor’s life. That’s what actors do, and they deserve credit for the ability to survive, to stand on stage and make you laugh and cry. Actors are special people.”

Dan DeLuca

“As actors we are just crazy kooks. I love making people laugh. Even when I was younger, I wanted to be a character actor, and now that I am in my thirties, I get to play some of the zany characters.”

“[One of] the lessons Michael [Dorsey] learns by playing Dorothy is that he cannot live a lie. By the end of the show he demonstrates the vulnerability and bravery to look at the things he’s done head on, receive feedback, and try to become a better person.”

Jen Cody

“I love the process of getting into the comedic rhythm and discovering the timing of the piece; to me that’s the fun part of comedy - the math of it.”

“Sandy allows us to peek behind the curtain into the insecurities of an actor’s life. She is drawn to Michael because he is so confident. He demonstrates that in his audition when he pulls out a chair and takes complete control of the room.”

Nathan Cockroft

“I love the way Mark [Martino, Director/Choreographer] and Elise [Kinnon, Associate Director/Choreographer] use dance to bring us out of the real world and into the musical-within-the-musical. Everything feels so fluid and dreamlike as you go from rehearsal to the actual [show] venue. It’s cool to see so many styles of dance within the show from the Renaissance numbers to the 50s.”

“[In TOOTSIE] there are creative people with insecurities, and the question becomes do they hide behind these insecurities or embrace them? Michael hides behind Dorothy; Julie embraces hers. One of the show’s lessons is that you have to be transparent with the people you love. These very flawed characters don’t always make good choices, but hopefully they can learn from the ones they make.”

Photo courtesy of MSMT, Dane Whitlock, photographer

TOOTSIE runs at MSMT’s Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College campus, 1 Bath Rd., Brunswic