Good Theater Presents MURDERERS

Good Theater continues its Second Stage series with MURDERERS, the darkly hilarious comedy by Jeffrey Hatcher. The production will run in repertory with the current main stage show, POPCORN FALLS. MURDERERS opens January 11th and plays through February 1st, 2020 at Good Theater's home, the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit www.goodtheater.com.

The Riddle Key Retirement Center has it all: golf, swimming pools, the Florida sun, and murder. Whodunnit? The three members of this quirky cast of characters, and they're about to tell you why and how. Starring local favorites Joe Bearor, Jackie Oliveri, and Lynne McGhee, this triptych of murderous monologues is the perfect antidote to the darkness of winter in Maine. Homicide has never been so hilarious!

MURDERERS stars Joe Bearor as Gerald, Jackie Oliveri as Lucy, and Lynne McGhee as Minka, the three unlikely murderers of Riddle Key. Good Theater favorite Paul Haley directs, and Justin Cote stage manages. MURDERERS will feature costume design by Justin Cote, lighting design by Iain Odlin, scenic and sound design by Stephen Underwood, and prop design by Jared Mongeau.

MURDERERS plays Tuesdays at 7:00, Saturdays at 12:30, and Sundays at 5:00 (all tickets $22). Tickets may be purchased online by visiting the company's website www.goodtheater.com or by calling the Box Office at (207) 835-0895.

Jeffrey Hatcher is an American playwright and screenwriter. Notable works include the book of Broadway's NEVER GONNA DANCE, and COMPLEAT FEMALE STAGE BEAUTY, which he adapted into the screenplay for STAGE BEAUTY (2004), starring Billy Crudup and Claire Danes. Hatcher's comedy MRS. MANNERLY was produced at Good Theater in 2014. His awards and grants include: NEA, TCG, Lila Wallace Fund, 2013 IVEY Lifetime Achievement Award, Rosenthal New Play Prize, Frankel Award, Charles MacArthur Fellowship Award, Edgerton Grant, McKnight Foundation, Jerome Foundation, Barrymore Award Best New Play (A PICASSO), and L.A. Critics Circle Award Best Adaptation (COUSIN BETTE). He is a member and/or alumnus of The Playwrights Center, the Dramatists Guild, the Writers Guild, and New Dramatists.





