First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Maine Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Maine:
Best Actor (Play or Musical - Community Theatre)
Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Actress (Play or Musical - Community Theatre)
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Choreographer (Musical - Community Theatre)
Best Choreographer (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Play or Musical / Professional)
Best Dance Performance in a Musical (Professional)
Best Director (Play or Musical - Community Theatre)
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Best Educational Theatre Production (Play or Musical)
Best Ensemble Performance (Play or Musical - Professional)
Best Local Debut (Professional)
Best Musical (Professional)
Best Musical Direction (Musical/Professional)
Best Play (Professional)
Best Set Design (Play or Musical / Professional)
Best Technical Contribution (Play or Musical - Community Theatre)
Best Technical Design (Lighting and Sound) (Play or Musical - Professional)
Best Vocal Performance in a Musical (Professional)
Miles Obrey - LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Biddeford City Theater 6%
Alan Estes - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Ten Bucks Theatre 6%
Adam P. Blais - HELLO DOLLY - Waterville Opera House 6%
Dominick Varney - FUN HOME - Penobscot Theatre 15%
Kyle Taylor Parker - KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse 11%
Graham Scott Fleming - KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse 7%
Dominick Varney - THE SANTALAND DIARIES - Penobscot Theatre 24%
Steven Rattazzi - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse 20%
Christopher Gurr - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse 15%
Maggie Mcdowell - KINKY BOOTS 6%
Scout Martin - MATILDA 4%
Aimee Gerow - EURYDICE - True North Theatre 4%
Maggie McDowell - KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse 14%
Charis Leos - HELLO DOLLY - Maine State Music Theater 12%
Carolyn Anne Miller - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 8%
Liz Mills - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Penobscot Theatre Company 17%
Kate LoPrest - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse 17%
Jeri Misler - THE GRADUATE - penobscot theatre 13%
Victoria Perrault - MAMMA MIA - Portland Players 16%
Jake Boyce - MATILDA - Lyric Music Theater 15%
Dominick Varney - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Winterport Open Stage 14%
Nathan Peck - KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse 21%
Aimee Turner - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre 11%
Marc Robin - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 10%
Travis M. Grant - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 20%
WILLIAM IVEY LONG - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse 13%
Jimmy Johansmeyer - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company 13%
Cast - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company 26%
Jessica Wockenfuss - 42ND STREET - Ogunquit playhouse 20%
Marc Robin - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 11%
Michael Donovan - MAMMA MIA - Portland Players 10%
Dominick Varney - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Winterport Open Stage 9%
Debra Susi - WIZARD OF OZ - Waterville Opera House 8%
Nathan Peck - KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse 17%
Tricia Hobbs - FUN HOME - Penobscot Theatre 12%
Marc Robin & Curt Dale Clark - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 12%
Shaun Kerrison - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse 29%
Tricia A. Hobbs - FUN HOME - Penobscot Theatre 18%
Bari Newport - THE GRADUATE - Penobscot Theatre 11%
GEN Z - South Portland High School 19%
WEST SIDE STORY - Greely High School 14%
BYE BYE BIRDIE - Penobscot Theatre Company 13%
KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse 16%
MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company 12%
WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 11%
Stephanie Colavito - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre 13%
Evelyn Lacroix - FUN HOME - Penobscot Theatre 12%
Dori Waymer - HELLO DOLLY / WIZARD OF OZ - Maine State Music Theatre 11%
KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse 19%
MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company 14%
WIZARD OF OZ - Maine State Music Theatre 14%
Andrew Bourgoin - KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse 20%
Ben McNaboe - WIZARD OF OZ - Maine State Music Theatre 16%
David John Madore - FUN HOME - Penobscot Theatre 14%
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse 32%
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Portland Players 15%
THE GRADUATE - Penobscot Theatre 14%
BEOWULF BORITT - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse 23%
Robert Andrew Kovach - THE WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 19%
Robert Andrew Kovach - TREASURE ISLAND - MSMT 13%
Sam Rinaldi - MAMMA MIA - Portland Players 18%
Scout Hough - EURYDICE - True North Theatre 15%
Gerry Bard - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Some Theatre Company 11%
Sean Mcginley - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company 24%
Jeffrey Koger - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 18%
Paul Black - TREASURE ISLAND - Maine State Music Theatre 11%
Lauren Blackman - HELLO DOLLY - Maine State Music Theatre 8%
Carolyn Anne Miller - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 8%
Heather Libby - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company 7%
