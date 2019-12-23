Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Maine:
Best Actor (Play or Musical - Community Theatre)
Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Actress (Play or Musical - Community Theatre)
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Choreographer (Musical - Community Theatre)
Best Choreographer (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Play or Musical / Professional)
Best Dance Performance in a Musical (Professional)
Best Director (Play or Musical - Community Theatre)
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Best Educational Theatre Production (Play or Musical)
Best Ensemble Performance (Play or Musical - Professional)
Best Local Debut (Professional)
Best Musical (Professional)
Best Musical Direction (Musical/Professional)
Best Play (Professional)
Best Set Design (Play or Musical / Professional)
Best Technical Contribution (Play or Musical - Community Theatre)
Best Technical Design (Lighting and Sound) (Play or Musical - Professional)
Best Vocal Performance in a Musical (Professional)
Miles Obrey - LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Biddeford City Theater 9%
Adam P. Blais - HELLO DOLLY - Waterville Opera House 6%
Alan Estes - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Ten Bucks Theatre 5%
Dominick Varney - FUN HOME - Penobscot Theatre 12%
Kyle Taylor Parker - KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse 9%
Randy Harrison - CABARET - Ogunquit playhouse 8%
Dominick Varney - THE SANTALAND DIARIES - Penobscot Theatre 21%
Steven Rattazzi - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse 19%
Christopher Gurr - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse 14%
Scout Martin - MATILDA 5%
Shannon Thurston - LUCKY STIFF 4%
Rebecca Rinaldi - MAMMA MIA - Portland Players 4%
Charis Leos - HELLO DOLLY - Maine State Music Theater 14%
Maggie McDowell - KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse 13%
Carolyn Anne Miller - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 8%
Kate LoPrest - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse 16%
Liz Mills - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Penobscot Theatre Company 15%
ANITA GILLETTE - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse 13%
Victoria Perrault - MAMMA MIA - Portland Players 17%
Adam P. Blais - HELLO DOLLY - Waterville Opera House 15%
Jake Boyce - MATILDA - Lyric Music Theater 15%
Nathan Peck - KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse 20%
Marc Robin - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 12%
Aimee Turner - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre 10%
Travis M. Grant - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 22%
WILLIAM IVEY LONG - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse 12%
Jimmy Johansmeyer - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company 11%
Cast - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company 25%
Jessica Wockenfuss - 42ND STREET - Ogunquit playhouse 19%
Marc Robin - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 12%
Michael Donovan - MAMMA MIA - Portland Players 10%
Debra Susi - WIZARD OF OZ - Waterville Opera House 8%
Dominick Varney - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Winterport Open Stage 8%
Nathan Peck - KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse 16%
Marc Robin & Curt Dale Clark - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 13%
Tricia Hobbs - FUN HOME - Penobscot Theatre 11%
Shaun Kerrison - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse 28%
Tricia A. Hobbs - FUN HOME - Penobscot Theatre 16%
Bari Newport - THE GRADUATE - Penobscot Theatre 10%
GEN Z - South Portland High School 17%
WEST SIDE STORY - Greely High School 14%
FROZEN JR. - Ogunquit playhouse 12%
KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse 15%
WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 12%
MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company 10%
Randy Harrison - CABARET - Ogunquit playhouse 16%
Dori Waymer - HELLO DOLLY / WIZARD OF OZ - Maine State Music Theatre 12%
Stephanie Colavito - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre 10%
KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse 17%
WIZARD OF OZ - Maine State Music Theatre 15%
MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company 12%
Andrew Bourgoin - KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse 18%
Ben McNaboe - WIZARD OF OZ - Maine State Music Theatre 17%
David John Madore - FUN HOME - Penobscot Theatre 13%
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse 30%
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Portland Players 15%
THE GRADUATE - Penobscot Theatre 13%
Robert Andrew Kovach - THE WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 21%
BEOWULF BORITT - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse 21%
Robert Andrew Kovach - TREASURE ISLAND - MSMT 13%
Sam Rinaldi - MAMMA MIA - Portland Players 19%
Scout Hough - EURYDICE - True North Theatre 14%
Gerry Bard - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Some Theatre Company 13%
Sean Mcginley - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company 21%
Jeffrey Koger - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 20%
Paul Black - TREASURE ISLAND - Maine State Music Theatre 11%
Lauren Blackman - HELLO DOLLY - Maine State Music Theatre 9%
Carolyn Anne Miller - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT 8%
Kyle Taylor Parker - KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse 7%
