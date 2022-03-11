DANCING LESSONS Announced At The Public Theatre

Suzannah Herschkowitz as Senga Quinn and Jed Peterson as Ever Montgomery star in "Dancing Lessons" running through March 20 at The Public Theatre in Lewiston.

A professional dancer with a career-ending injury is thrown for a loop when a geoscientist shows up on her doorstep asking for a dance lesson. Offering her an absurd amount of money to teach him enough moves to avoid embarrassing himself at an awards dinner, these two mismatched souls engage in a series of lessons that lead them both out of their comfort zone.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; with a matinee show as well at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 19. Tickets are $25/Adult; $22/Group (10 or more); $20/Student (19+ with ID); and $10/Youth (4-18).

For anyone unable to attend in-person, a Video-On-Demand ticket to watch a recording of a live performance is available. The stream will be available March 15-20. $25/Single (one person) or $50/Household (two or more people). For tickets, go online to thepublictheatre.org/dancing-lessons or call 207-782-3200.

The Public Theatre is taking its decision to resume live performances very seriously and has upgraded the entire HVAC system with MERV filters for improved air-handling throughout the building that meets or exceeds all CDC safety guidelines for air circulation and filtration. We are also requiring proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test within 24 hours to attend, and a mask must be worn while in the building.

For more information on The Public Theatre's complete COVID safety protocols, visit thepublictheatre.org/public-health-announcement.