Community Little Theatre Announces Cast For THE PROM

Director Jennifer McClure Groover has announced her cast for the upcoming production of the musical "The Prom" at Community Little Theatre (CLT) in Auburn.

With music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Beguelin, "The Prom" follows four eccentric Broadway stars who travel to a conservative town in Indiana, to help a student banned from bringing her girlfriend to the high school prom. On a mission to transform lives, these performers join forces with a courageous girl and the town's citizens, and the result is love and understanding that brings them all together.

Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, "The Prom" captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever, according to a news release from Roger Philippon with CLT.

Tickets

"The Prom" is set to be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, 10, 15, 16, and at 2 p.m. on Aug, 11, 17, and 18. Tickets are available at laclt.com/box-office or by calling 207-783-0958. Ticket prices (including all fees) are $25 for adults, $22. for seniors and students, and $17 for children 13 and younger. Community Little Theatre is located at 30 Academy St., Auburn.

