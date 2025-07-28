CYMBELINE Set to Open At Theater At Monmouth in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater at Monmouth will round out the Repertory portion of their 56th season with William Shakespeare's Cymbeline. Princess Imogen has defied her father, Cymbeline, King of Britain, by marrying the commoner and orphan Posthumus rather than the Queen's doltish son from her previous marriage, Cloten. Determined to control his daughter, Cymbeline exiles Posthumus, who travels to Rome. There the villainous Iachimo scorns Posthumus's confidence in his wife's virtue, boasting that he could seduce her. Irritated by his arrogance, Posthumus wagers his ring on Imogen's faithfulness. In Britain, Iachimo hides himself in her bedroom and emerges at night to observe intimate details of her body and to steal her bracelet. These seeming proofs of infidelity send Posthumus into a jealous rage, and he orders his servant Pisanio to kill Imogen. Cymbeline runs Thursday, July 24th at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday, August 23rd including matinee and evening performances both weekdays and weekends.

Cymbeline features A.J. Baldwin* as Pisanio/Jailer/Sicillius Ghost, Sandy Clancy as Arviragus/First Lord/First Brother Ghost, James Noel Hoban* as Cymbeline/Philario/Roman Captain, Kelly Letourneau* as Queen/Belarius/Frenchman, Anthony Michael Martinez* as Iachimo/Cornelius, Amber McNew* as Guiderius/Second Lord/Second Brother Ghost, Lucas Prizant as Posthumus/Cloten, Ethan Shaw as Caius Lucius/Messenger/Jupiter, and Jazmin Wilkins as Imogen/British Captain/Matron Ghost. Directed by Kristin Clippard, Lighting Design by Jim Alexander, Scenic Design by Germán Cárdenas Alaminos, Costume Design by Michelle Handley, Intimacy Direction by Hannah Levine, Sound Design by Ryan McGowan, Wardrobe and Wig Supervision by Adriaen Shi, Fight Direction by Sally Wood; with Stage Management by Melissa A. Nathan*, Assistant Stage Management by Rayne Barrett*, Mikayla Burse, and Elana Sheinkopf, and Ethan Shaw serving as Fight Captain.

*Appearing through an agreement between this theatre, Theater at Monmouth, and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Performance Calendar: PREVIEW 7/31 at 7:30 p.m.; OPENING 8/1 at 7:30 p.m.; additional performance dates 8/5, 8/10, 8/13, 8/19 & 8/23 at 1:00 p.m; 8/7, 8/15, & 8/20 at 7:30 p.m.

Cymbeline is sponsored by David Harbour.

Audience Engagement Programs

Post-Performance Discussions. Join us on select weekend matinee performances for Post-Performance Discussions with the cast and creative team. Discuss the critical historical, artistic, and cultural perspectives of the worlds of each individual play. Post-Performance Discussion will take place on the following dates: Sunday, August 3rd for Twelfth Night, Saturday, August 9th for The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged, Sunday, August 10th for Cymbeline, and Sunday, August 17th for Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B.

Tickets, Subscriptions, and Ways to Save. A TAM subscription offers savings and exclusive benefits like priority seating and ticket exchanges. Gold, Flex, General, or Senior Passes are available for purchase, so whether you want a ticket for each show or five tickets to one show, there's an option for you. Single tickets for the Summer Repertory and Fall Show are $43 for adults, $38 for senior citizens, and $28 for students (18 and under), All prices shown include a $3 per ticket fee.

Monmouth Nights. The first performance of each production is Monmouth Night! Residents of the Town of Monmouth can get tickets for $18 each (price includes $3 per ticket fee, Proof of Residency may be required). Monmouth Nights will take place on the following dates: Thursday, July 10th for Twelfth Night; Thursday, July 17th for Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B; Thursday, July 24th for The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged; and Thursday, July 31st for Cymbeline.

Opening Nights are Educator Nights. Educators receive 20% off the general ticket price with a valid photo ID at the Box Office.

Under 30 Rush Tickets. For patrons under 30, $18 Rush Tickets are available for up to 20 audience members at each performance in the season excluding the Family Show and Special Events. Contact the Box Office by email boxoffice@theateratmonmouth.org or by calling 207.933.9999 after 10 a.m. on the day of the show. Requests made before the Box Office is open will not be processed.