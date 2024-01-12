Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Isabel Celata - WILDBIRD - UW Memorial Union

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kristyn Pope - MARY POPPINS - The Fireside Dinner Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexandra Schaller - GRUMPY OLD MEN THE MUSICAL - The Fireside Dinner Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Francisco C. Torres - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Francisco C. Torres - THE 39 STEPS - Madison Theatre Guild

Best Ensemble

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Conor Koenig - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Colin Loeffler - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre

Best Musical

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Paris Rennhack - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Anna Gion - THE 39 STEPS - Madison Theatre Guild

Best Play

THE 39 STEPS - Madison Theatre Guild

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Jon Larson - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Hrpcek - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - The Fireside Dinner Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Noah Ehresman - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kai Prins - THE 39 STEPS - Madison Theatre Guild

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MARY POPPINS - The Fireside Dinner Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Madison Theatre Guild