Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Madison!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Isabel Celata - WILDBIRD - UW Memorial Union
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kristyn Pope - MARY POPPINS - The Fireside Dinner Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alexandra Schaller - GRUMPY OLD MEN THE MUSICAL - The Fireside Dinner Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Francisco C. Torres - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Francisco C. Torres - THE 39 STEPS - Madison Theatre Guild
Best Ensemble
DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Conor Koenig - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Colin Loeffler - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre
Best Musical
DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Paris Rennhack - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Anna Gion - THE 39 STEPS - Madison Theatre Guild
Best Play
THE 39 STEPS - Madison Theatre Guild
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Jon Larson - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brian Hrpcek - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - The Fireside Dinner Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Noah Ehresman - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kai Prins - THE 39 STEPS - Madison Theatre Guild
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MARY POPPINS - The Fireside Dinner Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Madison Theatre Guild
