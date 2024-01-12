Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Madison!

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Isabel Celata - WILDBIRD - UW Memorial Union

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kristyn Pope - MARY POPPINS - The Fireside Dinner Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alexandra Schaller - GRUMPY OLD MEN THE MUSICAL - The Fireside Dinner Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Francisco C. Torres - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Francisco C. Torres - THE 39 STEPS - Madison Theatre Guild

Best Ensemble
DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Conor Koenig - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Colin Loeffler - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre

Best Musical
DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Paris Rennhack - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Anna Gion - THE 39 STEPS - Madison Theatre Guild

Best Play
THE 39 STEPS - Madison Theatre Guild

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Jon Larson - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brian Hrpcek - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - The Fireside Dinner Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Noah Ehresman - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kai Prins - THE 39 STEPS - Madison Theatre Guild

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MARY POPPINS - The Fireside Dinner Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Madison Theatre Guild



RELATED STORIES

1
Forward Theater Will Launch Directors Lab Photo
Forward Theater Will Launch Directors Lab

Forward Theater Company is announcing the establishment of the Wisconsin Directors Lab (“The Lab”), which will support education, artistic exploration, career development, and networking for early- and mid-career theater directors in our state.

2
A VALENTINES AFFAIR Comes to Madison Shakespeare Company Photo
A VALENTINE'S AFFAIR Comes to Madison Shakespeare Company

Madison Shakespeare Company has announced the upcoming premiere of A Valentine's Affair 2024, a collection of classic love scenes directed by Annie Jay. This year's production includes the works of William Shakespeare and Thomas Heywood and performs two nights only, February 13 and 14 at the Bartell Theatre in downtown Madison.

3
Overture Galleries Winter Exhibitions Reception is Set For This Month Photo
Overture Galleries' Winter Exhibitions Reception is Set For This Month

Join in for a reception and artists' talks celebrating the Winter 2023/24 Overture Galleries on Friday, Jan. 19. The reception runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. followed by artists' talks at 6 p.m. at Rotunda Stage on Overture's lower level.

4
Peninsula Players Theatre Closes $4.3 Million Campaign Photo
Peninsula Players Theatre Closes $4.3 Million Campaign

Peninsula Players Theatre has announced the successful completion of its $4.3 million capital campaign for new intern and staff housing.

