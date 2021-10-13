Water Street Dance Milwaukee to Perform in Capitol Theater

Get set to be amazed by Water Street Dance Milwaukee's artistic and athletic dance moves on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater. Tickets are available at overture.org.

Water Street Dance Milwaukee is special to Overture Center because the company was the winner of our 2019 Rising Stars talent search, a statewide program that supports and develops diverse, emerging talent. As part of the winner's package, Water Street Dance Milwaukee received a $1,000 cash prize, booking opportunities, a digital marketing consultation and the opportunity to perform during Overture's 2020/21 season, which became the 2021/22 season.

Water Street Dance Milwaukee is a contemporary dance organization, newly established in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. The organization provides essential tools optimal for growth, exceptional instructors and high-caliber training. Their mission is to create and educate in collaboration with emerging artists of all mediums in order to share authentic presentations of world class art with diverse audiences.

Water Street Dance Company has been a dominant force in the Milwaukee arts scene and the greater Midwest dance community. While maintaining a home based in the Midwest, the company has expanded its reach nationally to major cities, touring within the past year to San Francisco, New York City, Chicago, Columbus and St. Louis. Committed to understanding and exploring all aspects of concert dance, the company places an emphasis on the creative process and priding dynamic and unique contemporary works that are both expressive and entertaining.

This concert will feature a world premiere by Juilliard Alumni Madison Hicks. Artistic Director Morgan Williams will remount his critically acclaimed "Imagery Portrayed" along with "Birds of Paradise," a collaborative work featuring Water Street professional and pre-professional artists.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. with a special pre-performance featuring members of Water Street Dance Milwaukee's Trainee Company (dancers ages 18-24 years), Water Street II (pre-professional artists ages 12-18 years) and Madison Ballet and Madison Ballet II. At 8 p.m., Water Street Dance Milwaukee takes the stage.

Meet the Artist: Stay after the show for a brief, informal Q&A session in the theater with the artists.

This performance is part of the 2021 Wisconsin Science Festival, a four-day, statewide celebration of curiosity for people of all ages.

NOTE: At this time, everyone who enters Overture Center must wear a mask and must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of entering along with a photo ID (children without a photo ID must be accompanied by a guardian). For more Details/">Details, visit overture.org/health.

