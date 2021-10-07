Tickets for Professor Brian Cox at Overture Center's Capitol Theater Now On Sale

Attention science fans! World-renowned physicist Professor Brian Cox is bringing his immersive live experience "Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey" to Overture Center's Capitol Theater on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are now on sale at overture.org.

"Horizons" takes us on a dazzling cinematic journey, a story of how we came to be and what we can become.

The deepest of questions will be explored using the latest advances in our understanding of quantum theory, black holes, biology, planetary science, astronomy and cosmology. Using state-of-the-art LED screen technology, Capitol Theater will be filled with images of far-away galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and a time before the Big Bang.

What is the nature of space and time? Why does the universe exist? How did life begin, how rare might it be and what is the significance of life in the cosmos? What does it mean to live a small, finite life in a vast, eternal universe?

"Horizons" is a celebration of our civilization, of our music, art, philosophy and science: an optimistic vision of our future if we continue to explore nature with humility and to value ourselves and our fellow human beings. Professor Cox will be joined by co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage and award-winning comedian Robin Ince, perhaps the only collection of sentient atoms in the observable universe capable of overseeing a Q&A with an audience of 10,000 people while wearing an old cardigan.

Professor Brian Cox CBE is Professor of Particle Physics at the University of Manchester, the Royal Society Professor for Public Engagement in Science and a Fellow of the Royal Society.

As a broadcaster, he has presented a number of highly acclaimed science programs for the BBC, including Wonders of the Solar System, Forces of Nature, Stargazing Live and, in 2019, The Planets. He is credited with boosting the popularity of subjects such as astronomy and physics and has garnered a host of accolades for his TV work, including two Royal Television Society awards and a Peabody Award for Wonders of the Solar System.



Brian has also authored a series of best-selling books, including the widely acclaimed Human Universe. Brian broke his own Guinness World Record titles during his last live tour, "Universal," for most tickets sold (158,589) for a science tour and for most tickets sold for a science show (11,433 at The Arena in Birmingham in 2019).

At this time, everyone who enters Overture Center must wear a mask and must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of entering along with a photo ID (children without a photo ID must be accompanied by a guardian). For more details, visit overture.org/health.

