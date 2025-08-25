The Rock Orchestra By Candlelight Comes to the Overture Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After mesmerizing audiences across Europe and the UK, The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight will return to the USA—with a stop at Overture Center for the Arts on Friday, April 17, 2026, at 8 p.m. in Overture Hall.

Prepare for a spellbinding 90-minute spectacle that infuses iconic rock and metal anthems with a hauntingly beautiful energy. In an ethereal candlelit setting, this band of 14 classical musicians unleash effortlessly enchanting melodies alongside powerful walls of distortion. Witness the unexpected union of classical music and metal.

This epic concert features the music of iconic bands, including Metallica, AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Rage Against the Machine, My Chemical Romance, Linkin' Park, SOAD, Guns N Roses, Evanescence, Papa Roach, The Cranberries and more!