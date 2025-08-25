 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat Register Games Grosses

The Rock Orchestra By Candlelight Comes to the Overture Center

The performance is on Friday, April 17, 2026, at 8 p.m. in Overture Hall.

By: Aug. 25, 2025
The Rock Orchestra By Candlelight Comes to the Overture Center Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

After mesmerizing audiences across Europe and the UK, The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight will return to the USA—with a stop at Overture Center for the Arts on Friday, April 17, 2026, at 8 p.m. in Overture Hall.

Prepare for a spellbinding 90-minute spectacle that infuses iconic rock and metal anthems with a hauntingly beautiful energy. In an ethereal candlelit setting, this band of 14 classical musicians unleash effortlessly enchanting melodies alongside powerful walls of distortion. Witness the unexpected union of classical music and metal.  

This epic concert features the music of iconic bands, including Metallica, AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Rage Against the Machine, My Chemical Romance, Linkin' Park, SOAD, Guns N Roses, Evanescence, Papa Roach, The Cranberries and more! 




Don't Miss a Madison News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos