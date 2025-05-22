The 2024/25 Jerrys Season to Conclude With Jerry Awards Show At Overture Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a jam-packed 2024/25 season with a record breaking 116 musicals reviewed from high-schools across Wisconsin, the season will end with recognition of student and school achievements at the 2025 Jerry Awards. The three-hour awards show includes live performances by the Outstanding Award recipients in Overture Hall on Sunday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets ($35) for the 2025 Jerry Awards go on sale Friday, May 23 at 11 a.m. Tickets sell out quickly! A livestream option is available for those who can't be in person. Livestream tickets are Pay What You Wish ($10 minimum).

Two outstanding lead performers will be selected on Monday, May 26 to represent the program at The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards) competition in New York City.

This year, the program features 500-plus award recipients from 116 productions in 100 communities across the state. These productions were at schools of varying sizes with varying budgets.

Participation statistics for the 2024/25 season:

· 116 productions

· 100 schools/community theater organizations

· 43 schools are represented in the 56 Outstanding Lead Performance Award recipients

· 31 counties

· 65 reviewers (three reviewers attended each production)

· 300+ Awards presented

· 111,000 people involved in the Jerry Awards through engagement with their local high school musical

