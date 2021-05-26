THE MOUNTAINTOP and AN IMPROBABLE FICTION Kick Off American Players Theatre's In-Person Season

American Players Theatre's in-person season began May 14 with Katori Hall's The Mountaintop in the 201-seat indoor Touchstone Theatre. The first performance of James DeVita's world premiere of An Improbable Fiction will take the Hill Stage on May 27.

These two plays will run in repertory until The Mountaintop closes on June 19, and An Improbable Fiction closes on June 26. These will be the first in-person performances since APT was forced to cancel the 2020 season, and the company is beyond thrilled to be welcoming audiences back to the theater.

Seats have been added to performances within the 25% capacity cap, and tickets are available now for most performances of these first two plays at americanplayers.org, or by calling the APT Box Office at 608-588-2361.

Filmed performances of the plays will be available for people who can't make the trip to APT this year. More information at americanplayers.org/apt-at-home.

Artistic Director Brenda DeVita said, "We are so incredibly grateful that the world is moving in the right direction and we are able to be working on these stories for our audience. Just thinking about being back in our theaters - on our Hill - after the year we've had, is such a relief. We can hardly contain our excitement! The past year we were doing everything in our power just to stay connected to each other, and find some hope, some joy and some inspiration. And now to be together in person?! So we have a wonderful, original season planned. And, to be honest it will be a little weird that our rotating repertory has dropped from eight plays at a time to two at a time. But I also think there's opportunity in this structure - first and foremost SAFETY. But also some things we have not been able to do in the past. So we are going to exploit all the changes and warm up to this idea of normalcy again. The actors and artists are so excited to be back, and to perform for our incredible audience again."

Tickets are currently on sale for The Mountaintop and An Improbable Fiction. Tickets for the second rep - An Iliad and Rough Crossing - will go on sale to the general public on June 7. Tickets to the rest of the 2021 Summer Season plays will go on sale 3 - 4 weeks before the first performance.

For more information on the 2021 season, visit americanplayers.org.