RENT 30th Anniversary Production Coming to Orpheum Theater in June 2026

Capital City Theatre has announced that tickets are now on sale for its 30th Anniversary production of RENT, coming to Madison’s Orpheum Theater June 5–7, 2026.

The limited engagement marks three decades since the debut of Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking musical, which redefined contemporary musical theatre with its raw portrayal of love, loss, and artistic resilience.

“RENT changed the landscape of musical theatre,” said Artistic Director Andrew Abrams. “We’re thrilled to bring this iconic story to life at the Orpheum in celebration of its 30th anniversary, and to share its energy, heart, and music with audiences here in Madison.”

Presented with the signature artistry and vocal excellence for which Capital City Theatre is known, this special anniversary staging will honor the spirit of the original while inspiring a new generation with its enduring message of hope and community.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly for this limited run. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Capital City Theatre’s official website or The Orpheum Theater’s box office.