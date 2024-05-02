RAIN - A Tribute To The Beatles Comes to Overture This Month

The performance is on Thursday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m.
RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles is an electrifying journey through the iconic eras of Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour in addition to songs from the early years all the way to Abbey Road. RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles is coming to Overture Hall on Thursday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ($27-$71) are available at overture.org.
This mind-blowing live performance takes a journey back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a theatrical event that is “the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!” (Associated Press). RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles is an electrifying concert experience celebrating the timeless music of the legendary fab four with note-for-note precision. From energetic classics to reflective favorites, the band delivers an unforgettable performance that appeals to fans old and new. With vibrant costumes, psychedelic visuals and flawless detail, RAIN creates a stunning concert full of nostalgia and good vibes, a nod to the 60's but in high definition.
Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live performance as infectious as it is transporting. RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles promises is an extraordinary journey that captivates hearts and inspires all generations.
For more information on tour dates, please visit: www.raintribute.com
