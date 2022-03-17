RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES is Coming to Overture Hall

Get back to where you once belonged with songs from "Abbey Road" and the "Rooftop Concert" in addition to all your Beatles' favorites when RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES comes to Overture Hall on Friday, April 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at overture.org ($35-75).

This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event.

Experience the world's most iconic band and come celebrate The Best of Abbey Road Live with RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES. In addition to the updated sets that include state-of-the-art LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content, RAIN will bring the "Abbey Road" album and the "Rooftop Concert" to life in the 2022 Tour.

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that's as infectious as it is transporting. Let RAIN take you back with all of the greatest hits along with all of your other Beatles favorites! This adoring tribute will take you back to a time when all you needed was love, and a little help from your friends!

Like The Beatles, the onstage members of RAIN are not only supreme musicians, but electrifying performers in their own right!

For more information on tour dates, visit http://www.raintribute.com/shows/.

