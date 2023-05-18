Peninsula Players Theatre Awards Scholarship to Local Student

One $500 scholarship was available to a student at each of the five Door County high schools for a total of $2,500.

By:
Peninsula Players Theatre has announced its 2023 Peninsula Players Theatre Scholarship recipient. The theater and its Board of Directors created this annual award to foster the career path and arts education of graduating high school seniors across Door County in the performing arts. One $500 scholarship was available to a student at each of the five Door County high schools for a total of $2,500. Eligible applicants must plan to enroll as a full-time college student with a major or minor in arts management, music (performance or education), or theater (acting, theater studies, theater technology and design).

"The arts are such a critical part of a student's overall education as well as continued personal development," said Peninsula Players Managing Director Brian Kelsey. "It is with great pride that we reward and encourage the development of careers in the performing arts."

The 2023 scholarship recipient is Hunter Malvitz from Southern Door High School. Malvitz demonstrated a high level of participation and creativity in the arts during his academic career. His performing arts credits are extensive, including lead roles in Southern Door's musicals and participation in concert choir and forensics.

Malvitz has received several accolades for his hard work and dedication to the arts. Most recently, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's 2022-2023 Center Stage High School Theater Program recognized Malvitz for his Outstanding Performance in a Lead Role for his portrayal of Gomez Addams in Southern Door's production of "The Addams Family." This honor earned Malvitz the opportunity to perform as a soloist at a Tony Awards-style showcase at the Fox Cities PAC.

Malvitz will attend UW-Eau Claire this fall to pursue a BMEd in Music Education with a Choral Emphasis. There were no scholarship applicants from Sturgeon Bay, Sevastopol, Gibraltar nor Washington Island high schools in 2023.

Peninsula Players Theatre is America's oldest professional resident summer theater. In the past 88 years, the theater has become a Door County landmark and its' cornerstone arts institution, attracting audience members and professional talent from across the country. The theater is unique for its diverse productions, continuing loyalty to a resident company and its beautiful setting on 16 wooded acres along the cedar-lined shores of Green Bay. For more information about the Peninsula Players Theatre Scholarship, please contact Development Director Danielle Szmanda at 920-868-3287 or visit www.peninsulaplayers.com.



