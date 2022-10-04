Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PRETTY WOMAN is Coming to the Overture Center This Month

Performances run Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 23.

Madison News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 04, 2022  

PRETTY WOMAN is Coming to the Overture Center This Month

Ready for date night? Or Girls Night Out? Overture Center is the perfect destination this month when Broadway's PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL comes to Overture Hall, Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 23. Tickets ($25-$105) are available at overture.org.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, is now on tour! Starring Broadway superstar and Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and newcomer Jessie Davidson as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. "If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!" (BuzzFeed News).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman,"

which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. Now, 30 years later, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is "Big romance and big fun!" (Broadway.com). "Irresistible! A romantic fantasy. A contemporary fairy tale," says The Hollywood Reporter. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ended its 13-month run at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway on August 18, 2019. The musical began performances in Hamburg, Germany on September 24, 2019, and opened in London's West End in February 2020 before COVID-19 shuttered theaters around the world. The London production reopened July 8, 2021 to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in the West End.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., James L. Nederlander, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Roy Furman, Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, deRoy Kierstead and John Gore Organization. Wendy Orshan and Jeff Wilson are the Executive Producers and 101 Productions, Ltd is the General Manager.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group (www.thebookinggroup.com) with casting by The Telsey Office.

Atlantic Records' PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSPs.


TodayTix Extension


More Hot Stories For You


PRETTY WOMAN is Coming to the Overture Center This MonthPRETTY WOMAN is Coming to the Overture Center This Month
October 4, 2022

Ready for date night? Or Girls Night Out? Overture Center is the perfect destination this month when Broadway's PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL comes to Overture Hall, Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 23.
Fall Gospel Fest Brings Award-Winning Gospel Artist To Madison Next MonthFall Gospel Fest Brings Award-Winning Gospel Artist To Madison Next Month
October 3, 2022

For decades, gospel music, characterized by dominant vocals and strong use of harmony with Christian lyrics, has provided inspiration and entertainment across the world.
Overture Center Receives Two $100,000 Donations, Begins Annual Match CampaignOverture Center Receives Two $100,000 Donations, Begins Annual Match Campaign
October 3, 2022

Overture Center for the Arts has announced its newest Local Legend and Corporate Champion: Marriott Daughters Foundation, dedicated to elevating communities through the support of education, human services and health, and Starion Bank, a family-owned bank providing banking, mortgage, insurance and investment services for individuals, families and businesses across the Midwest.
Madison Opera Presents SALOME By Richard StraussMadison Opera Presents SALOME By Richard Strauss
September 30, 2022

A scandalous dance and a shocking kiss. Madison Opera opens its 62nd season with Richard Strauss' Salome on Friday, November 4 at 8pm and Sunday, November 6 at 2:30pm in Overture Hall at the Overture Center for the Arts.
Overture Center Foundation Announces Board ChangesOverture Center Foundation Announces Board Changes
September 28, 2022

Overture Center's Foundation Board of Directors gathered for its annual meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27. This leadership group reviewed the annual report for the 2021/22 fiscal year, set goals for the months ahead and announced member updates.