Overture Will Announce its Upcoming Season This Month

The announcement will be made on Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

Apr. 05, 2023 Â 

In two weeks-Overture Center will reveal its 2023/24 season to donors, subscribers and special guests at a live, in-person event in Overture Hall Main Lobby on Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. The free event, hosted by Chief Artistic Experiences Officer Tim Sauers and Director of Broadway Engagement Programs Karra Beach, will include an in-depth overview of the upcoming shows with special guests and live performances and videos from some of the season's featured artists.

The event will also be livestreamed via Overture's YouTube and Facebook pages for those unable to attend in person.

OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS in Madison, Wis., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and four galleries where national and international touring artists, nine resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 700,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. With the vision to provide "Extraordinary Experiences for All," Overture's mission is to support and elevate our community's creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts. overture.org




March 30, 2023

March 29, 2023

March 27, 2023

March 24, 2023

March 23, 2023

