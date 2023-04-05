Overture Will Announce its Upcoming Season This Month

In two weeks-Overture Center will reveal its 2023/24 season to donors, subscribers and special guests at a live, in-person event in Overture Hall Main Lobby on Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. The free event, hosted by Chief Artistic Experiences Officer Tim Sauers and Director of Broadway Engagement Programs Karra Beach, will include an in-depth overview of the upcoming shows with special guests and live performances and videos from some of the season's featured artists.

The event will also be livestreamed via Overture's YouTube and Facebook pages for those unable to attend in person.

