Overture Kicks Off Free 2024/25 'Kids In The Rotunda' Series In October

Kids in the Rotunda, Madison’s family-friendly, FREE Saturday arts performance series, will kick off its first performance of the season on Overture Center’s Rotunda stage with Black Star Drum Line on Saturday, Oct. 5. This month offers a variety of five shows, including two special Halloween performances by Monkey Business on Wednesday, Oct. 30!

Overture Center’s Kids in the Rotunda series is designed to captivate families of all ages. From renowned folk singers to dynamic percussion groups and hilarious kid-friendly improv to vibrant Indian dance, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.

The Rotunda Café will be open during shows to offer coffee, juice and snacks for sale with part of the proceeds benefiting Overture Center.

In addition, families are invited to participate in “Arts After Overture” in partnership with the Madison Public Library from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 12. The sessions provide arts experiences related to the morning’s Kids in the Rotunda performance. Plus, little om BIG OM yoga is also back this season and will lead youngsters in family-friendly yoga sessions at 10:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 19. A livestream option is available on Oct. 30. Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or follow Overture’s Kids in the Rotunda web page for updates.

Free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performances will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please email kidsintherotunda@overture.org at least one hour prior to the performance to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.