Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Overture Center Presents Spook-tacular Arts Experiences For Halloween

Learn more about the upcoming events here!

Register for Madison News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  

Overture Center Presents Spook-tacular Arts Experiences For Halloween

Tricks and treats-and a whole lot of family fun-are all part of Overture Center's Halloween celebrations this month. Find your perfect costume and join the fun at the following Halloween-themed events:

DUCK SOUP CINEMA: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Capitol Theater

Our Duck Soup Cinema season begins with a special Halloween treat: "The Phantom of the Opera," a 1925 American classic silent horror film adaptation of Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel "Le Fantôme de l'Opéra, directed by Rupert Julian. The film stars Lon Chaney as "The Phantom" and Mary Philbin as "Christine Daae." The Phantom haunts the Paris Opera House, causing mayhem and murder in efforts to make the young soprano, Christine Daae, an opera star and his love. The film remains most famous for Chaney's ghastly, self-devised make-up, which was kept a studio secret until the film's premiere. Film is from the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum.

Jelani Eddington will accompany the film on the Grand Barton Organ. Joe Thompson will return to emcee the series, complete with vaudeville acts, including Ken Lonnquist, prizes and more. Tickets ($9 for adults, $3 for ages 12 and under) are available at overture.org.

FREE - HALLOWEEN KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA PERFORMANCE: Magic Morgan and Liliana, Wednesday Oct. 26, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., Rotunda Stage

In conjunction with Downtown Madison's Family Halloween, we are hosting a special Halloween Kids in the Rotunda performance by Magic Morgan and Liliana. Prepare for eye-popping illusions, dazzling balloon sculptures and stunts with live animals―along with seemingly impossible tricks―in an unusual and incredible display of magic when award-winning magicians Magic Morgan and Liliana take the stage. Try solving some of their magical mysteries as they bring a smile to your face with their mind-boggling performance. This free performance is geared toward children ages nine and younger and their families.

FREE - TRICK OR TREATING IN THE ROTUNDA LOBBY, MAIN FLOOR, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 3-6 p.m.

Before or after the magic performance, stop by the lobby to show off your costume and grab some Halloween treats from Overture staff.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Overture Center Presents Spook-tacular Arts Experiences For HalloweenOverture Center Presents Spook-tacular Arts Experiences For Halloween
October 12, 2022

Tricks and treats—and a whole lot of family fun—are all part of Overture Center's Halloween celebrations this month. Find your perfect costume and join the fun at the following Halloween-themed events.
Syndee Winters Makes a One-Night Stop in Madison in DecemberSyndee Winters Makes a One-Night Stop in Madison in December
October 10, 2022

Planning a special night out with a special somebody? LunART has the perfect event for Madison area live-music fans who love Broadway, romance and storytelling. Syndee Winters, star of Broadway's “The Lion King,” is coming to town for a cabaret show. This is a one-night-only, one-of-a-kind intimate event you don't want to miss! 
Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt Present a Sold-out Show at OvertureLyle Lovett and John Hiatt Present a Sold-out Show at Overture
October 5, 2022

 Legendary performers Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt have teamed up again to present a delightful evening of genre-bending delight, fusing the sounds of country, swing, jazz, folk and gospel in An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt, a sold-out performance on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. in Capitol Theater.
PRETTY WOMAN is Coming to the Overture Center This MonthPRETTY WOMAN is Coming to the Overture Center This Month
October 4, 2022

Ready for date night? Or Girls Night Out? Overture Center is the perfect destination this month when Broadway's PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL comes to Overture Hall, Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 23.
Fall Gospel Fest Brings Award-Winning Gospel Artist To Madison Next MonthFall Gospel Fest Brings Award-Winning Gospel Artist To Madison Next Month
October 3, 2022

For decades, gospel music, characterized by dominant vocals and strong use of harmony with Christian lyrics, has provided inspiration and entertainment across the world.