Overture Center Presents Spook-tacular Arts Experiences For Halloween

Tricks and treats-and a whole lot of family fun-are all part of Overture Center's Halloween celebrations this month. Find your perfect costume and join the fun at the following Halloween-themed events:

DUCK SOUP CINEMA: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Capitol Theater

Our Duck Soup Cinema season begins with a special Halloween treat: "The Phantom of the Opera," a 1925 American classic silent horror film adaptation of Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel "Le Fantôme de l'Opéra, directed by Rupert Julian. The film stars Lon Chaney as "The Phantom" and Mary Philbin as "Christine Daae." The Phantom haunts the Paris Opera House, causing mayhem and murder in efforts to make the young soprano, Christine Daae, an opera star and his love. The film remains most famous for Chaney's ghastly, self-devised make-up, which was kept a studio secret until the film's premiere. Film is from the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum.

Jelani Eddington will accompany the film on the Grand Barton Organ. Joe Thompson will return to emcee the series, complete with vaudeville acts, including Ken Lonnquist, prizes and more. Tickets ($9 for adults, $3 for ages 12 and under) are available at overture.org.

FREE - HALLOWEEN KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA PERFORMANCE: Magic Morgan and Liliana, Wednesday Oct. 26, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., Rotunda Stage

In conjunction with Downtown Madison's Family Halloween, we are hosting a special Halloween Kids in the Rotunda performance by Magic Morgan and Liliana. Prepare for eye-popping illusions, dazzling balloon sculptures and stunts with live animals―along with seemingly impossible tricks―in an unusual and incredible display of magic when award-winning magicians Magic Morgan and Liliana take the stage. Try solving some of their magical mysteries as they bring a smile to your face with their mind-boggling performance. This free performance is geared toward children ages nine and younger and their families.

FREE - TRICK OR TREATING IN THE ROTUNDA LOBBY, MAIN FLOOR, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 3-6 p.m.

Before or after the magic performance, stop by the lobby to show off your costume and grab some Halloween treats from Overture staff.