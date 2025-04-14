Newsboys Bring 'Worldwide Revival Nights' Tour to Madison

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With a decades-spanning career and a vastly impressive catalog blending different styles, genres and even band members at times, Newsboys is a name within the Christian music space that can’t be ignored.

The band is stopping in Madison on their “Worldwide Revival Nights” tour, performing at Overture Center on Sunday, April 27 at 7 p.m. in Capitol Theater. Tickets ($35-$65) for this all-ages show are available now.

About Newsboys

Since the beginning of their careers, Newsboys have propelled countless hits up the charts, explored the universe of books and film and traveled millions of miles to bring their live show to as many corners of the world as possible; all while in constant pursuit of reinvention and inspiration in the midst of following their calling.

Hits like “We Believe,” “Magnetic,” “Born Again” and Platinum-certified mega hit “God’s Not Dead,” which birthed a film franchise of the same name, have defined the group’s career. Newsboys have sold more than 10 million albums spanning 24 studio recordings and the group has no intention of slowing down. In addition, they’ve amassed one RIAA Double Platinum® and eight RIAA Gold® certifications, 33 #1 radio hits, four GRAMMY® nominations, two American Music Award® nods and multiple Gospel Music Association Dove® awards.

