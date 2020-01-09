Molloy College Presents MLK Day Of Service

In 1994 Congress designated the Martin Luther King, Jr holiday as a national day of service. Molloy College, an independent, Catholic college rooted in the Dominican tradition of study, spirituality, service and community, has organized a day of service event on January 20, 2020 to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. An intergenerational audience will come together to participate in workshops and service projects both on campus and off campus.

In January of 2018, Dr. Melissa Gebbia (Professor and Chairperson, Psychology Department) approached Dr. Lisa Newland (Professor and Chairperson, Social Work Department) about the scarcity of organized MLK Day of Service events on Long Island, which was the impetus for their event planning. Molloy College enthusiastically agreed to engage the Office of Mission and Ministry as the sponsor for the First MLK Day of Service in 2019 which has attracted the interests of many people and organizations in our region.

We will begin the day with a Morning Motivation Moment to inspire participants to heed the call of service offered by Sister Diane Capuano, O.P., Sisters of St. Dominic of Amityville. The various ser- vice opportunities offered will be assembling fun kits for children in local hospitals, preparing the donation of crocheted blankets for chemotherapy patients to support Project Chemo Crochet and packaging plastic cutlery for a donation to the Mary Brennan Inn. In addition, a series of health- related information sessions will also be offered that participants can then share with their commu- nities.

A Volunteer mini-resource fair will be included as part of the morning sessions and a pizza lunch will be provided.

Certificates for participation service hours will be signed and distributed at the end of the day.

The Molloy College MLK Day of Service Committee endeavors to inspire others to recognize the 2020 MLK holiday as a day on....not a day off!





Related Articles Shows View More Madison Stories

More Hot Stories For You