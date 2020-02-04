Molloy College CAP 21 Presents URINETOWN THE MUSICAL

Molloy College CAP 21 B.F.A. Program Presents Urinetown, The Musical

Inspired by the works of Bertolt Brecht and Kurk Weill, Urinetown is a cheeky musical satire where no one is safe from scrutiny. Set in a "Gotham" city amidst a 20-year draught, this hilariously, heartwarming and honest musical follows the people of Urinetown as they navigate a world where water is worth its weight in gold and hope leads to revolution and, ultimately, freedom for all.

March 7, 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m., March 8, 3:00 p.m., Madison Theatre at Molloy College. Box Office 516.323.4444 or madisontheatreny.org.





