Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Madison Awards; ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL Leads Best Play

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Madison:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Cowing - 46 PLAYS FOR AMERICA'S FIRST LADIES - Forward Theater 60%

Katelin Zelon - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 40%

Best Direction Of A Play

Kendra C. Thompson - ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Madison Shakespeare Company 80%

Jen Uphoff Gray - 46 PLAYS FOR AMERICA'S FIRST LADIES - Forward Theater 20%

Best Performer In A Play

Madeleine O'Keefe - ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Madison Shakespeare Company 44%

Annie Jay - DESIRES - Madison Shakespeare Company 13%

Colleen Madden - CYMBELINE - American players theatre 13%

James DeVita - AN ILIAD - APT 13%

Laura Kochanowski - DESIRES - Madison Shakespeare Company 13%

Matt Reines - ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Madison Shakespeare Company 6%

Phoebe Gonzalez - A PHOENIX TOO FREQUENT - APT 0

Best Play

ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Madison Shakespeare Company 93%

CYMBELINE - APT 7%

A PHOENIX TOO FREQUENT - APT 0

OEDIPUS - APT 0

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Madison Shakespeare Company 80%

DESIRES - Madison Shakespeare Company 20%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Donavon Armbruster - ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Madison Shakespeare Company 45%

Molly Kempfer - DESIRES - Madison Shakespeare Company 35%

Harvey Black - DESIRES - Madison Shakespeare Company 10%

Sarah Z. Johnson - ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Madison Shakespeare Company 10%

Samantha Biatch - DESIRES - Madison Shakespeare Company 0