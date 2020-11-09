Forward Theater Company Receives Cultural Organization Grant

Grant awards can be used to cover pandemic-related impacts such as lost revenue, increased workers' compensation costs, and more.

Governor Tony Evers announced that $15 million in COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grants has been awarded to 385 cultural organizations across Wisconsin. Forward Theater Company is excited to announce that they are one of the recipients of this grant.

"Just like small businesses, cultural organizations have taken a major financial hit," said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. "We're all in this together. We hope that these funds will make it possible for us to be able to enjoy the museums, theaters, and music from these organizations once it is safe to do so again."

Administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA), the COVID-19 Cultural Organizations Grant program provides grants to nonprofit organizations whose primary missions are to produce, present, or exhibit cultural disciplines such as music, dance, theater, literature, and the visual arts, or items of environmental or scientific interest. Grant awards can be used to cover pandemic-related impacts such as lost revenue, increased workers' compensation costs, cleaning and sanitization, and purchases of services or equipment to facilitate telework by employees.

"We are deeply grateful to Governor Evers and the DOA for this grant, and for their recognition of the importance of the arts industry to Wisconsin's economy," said Forward Theater Artistic Director Jen Uphoff Gray. "These grants are a crucial lifeline for so many organizations and will help ensure the likelihood that the arts are here for Wisconsinites as we come out of the Covid Era."

More information regarding the COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grant Program is available HERE . A full list of grant winners is available HERE

Shows View More Madison Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You