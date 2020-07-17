Edgewood College's Theatre Arts Department Will Stream Zoom Plays on YouTube

Edgewood College's Theatre Arts Department will stream three Zoom readings of plays on YouTube, On the Edge News reports.

The plays will be presented throughout the 2020-21 season. This comes after the college's production of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The play "Tiny Beautiful Things," which was cast in the spring, may still be performed in the fall, but would pivot to either an online or outdoor production.

"We all teach an art form that is temporal and live and defined by interpersonal human interaction," said Jeanne Leep, chair of the Theatre Arts Department. "How do we modify something that doesn't translate perfectly to an online experience? The answer is that nobody knows. We're all figuring it out together."

Students and faculty can submit plays for consideration by emailing Jeanne Leep at jleep@edgewood.edu. The deadline is July 20.

Read more on On the Edge News.

