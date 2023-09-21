Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With The Vibrant Legacy Of Mariachi Music at Overture

Celebrate the vibrant legacy of mariachi music during Hispanic Heritage Month with "pay what you wish" tickets.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

Mariachi Herencia de México returns to Capitol Theater on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. to showcase songs from their latest album, “Herederos.” This energetic, virtuosic Latin Grammy-nominated group has issued chart-topping albums and performed across North America. To encourage everyone to join the celebration, tickets are “Pay What You Wish” for this performance (minimum $5 each; valued at $25-45; not applicable on previous sales). Tickets are available at overture.org; simply enter the amount you wish to pay at checkout.

Experience the Latin Grammy-nominated ensemble that has redefined tradition, captivating audiences across North America with their chart-topping albums and their wildly successful 2022 tour. This is your chance to be part of the magic. Join us for a night in Capitol Theater that celebrates the heart and soul of mariachi music.

The historic tradition of mariachi music has its roots of origin in cities such as Guadalajara and Mexico City. As the ever-evolving genre's influence spread, it reached Chicago and birthed Mariachi Herencia de México. "Nuestra Herencia," their 2017 debut album, topped the Latin streaming charts. 2018's "Herencia de la Tierra Mía" was produced by celebrated industry veteran Javier Limón and charted atop all major streaming services. 2019's "Esencia" topped industry charts, while a second volume issued in 2020 performed similarly. In 2022, the group released "Herederos" while performing a wildly successful North American tour.

LOUD Celebration

Prior to the performance, there will be an Hispanic Heritage Month celebration with Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD), a statewide initiative focused on promoting collaboration between Latino arts and service organizations, artists and the communities in which they operate. The celebration runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Overture's Rotunda Stage. 

The first annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration organized by LOUD is an amazing collection of six talented local Hispanic artists, creating portraits of six longstanding Latino community leaders.

Featured artist at the 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration include:

  • Patricia Castaneda Tucker painting a portrait of Anita Herrera
  • Carlos Raul Mireles painting a portrait of Ben Obregon
  • Chele Ramos painting a portrait of Maria Banuelos
  • Carina Vargas Nunez painting a portrait of Lucia Nunez
  • Sophia Voelker painting a picture of Ricardo Gonzalez
  • Rozalia Singh painting a portrait of Dr. Salvador Carranza

In addition, music will be provided by the following groups:

  • Music and dancers from CumbiaCachaca featuring Johan Galindo and Pamela Mesa
  • Marimba Music by Eric De los Santos (outside)

The Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration is a free event courtesy of the following sponsors and supporters:

  • Dane Arts under the leadership of Director Mark Fraire
  • Madison Arts Commission and City of Madison Arts Administrator Karin Wolf
  • Overture Center for the Arts
  • United Way of Dane County
  • University of Wisconsin Chicana and Latina Studies under the direction of Dr. Ruben Medina
  • Wisconsin Public Radio



Mariachi Herencia de México returns to Capitol Theater on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. to showcase songs from their latest album, “Herederos.” Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

An all-new national tour is coming Overture Center for the Arts on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Overture Hall, which will bring fans a whole new way to experience their favorite box office hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Learn more about the performance and how to get tickets here!

The rich and diverse tapestry of cultures that comprise Hispanic heritage always allow for incredible artistic offerings, but especially during the 2023/24 season at Overture Center. Learn more about the upcoming events here!

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

