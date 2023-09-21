Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With The Vibrant Legacy Of Mariachi Music at Overture

Mariachi Herencia de México returns to Capitol Theater on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. to showcase songs from their latest album, “Herederos.” This energetic, virtuosic Latin Grammy-nominated group has issued chart-topping albums and performed across North America. To encourage everyone to join the celebration, tickets are “Pay What You Wish” for this performance (minimum $5 each; valued at $25-45; not applicable on previous sales). Tickets are available at overture.org; simply enter the amount you wish to pay at checkout.

Experience the Latin Grammy-nominated ensemble that has redefined tradition, captivating audiences across North America with their chart-topping albums and their wildly successful 2022 tour. This is your chance to be part of the magic. Join us for a night in Capitol Theater that celebrates the heart and soul of mariachi music.

The historic tradition of mariachi music has its roots of origin in cities such as Guadalajara and Mexico City. As the ever-evolving genre's influence spread, it reached Chicago and birthed Mariachi Herencia de México. "Nuestra Herencia," their 2017 debut album, topped the Latin streaming charts. 2018's "Herencia de la Tierra Mía" was produced by celebrated industry veteran Javier Limón and charted atop all major streaming services. 2019's "Esencia" topped industry charts, while a second volume issued in 2020 performed similarly. In 2022, the group released "Herederos" while performing a wildly successful North American tour.

LOUD Celebration

Prior to the performance, there will be an Hispanic Heritage Month celebration with Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD), a statewide initiative focused on promoting collaboration between Latino arts and service organizations, artists and the communities in which they operate. The celebration runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Overture's Rotunda Stage.

The first annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration organized by LOUD is an amazing collection of six talented local Hispanic artists, creating portraits of six longstanding Latino community leaders.

Featured artist at the 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration include:

Patricia Castaneda Tucker painting a portrait of Anita Herrera

Carlos Raul Mireles painting a portrait of Ben Obregon

Chele Ramos painting a portrait of Maria Banuelos

Carina Vargas Nunez painting a portrait of Lucia Nunez

Sophia Voelker painting a picture of Ricardo Gonzalez

Rozalia Singh painting a portrait of Dr. Salvador Carranza

In addition, music will be provided by the following groups:

Music and dancers from CumbiaCachaca featuring Johan Galindo and Pamela Mesa

Marimba Music by Eric De los Santos (outside)

